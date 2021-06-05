Question: What are some plants used to establish shade gardens? I read about a local gardener who grows astilbe, a shade-tolerant plant. What are some other plants, shrubs, and trees for shade?
Answer: Springtime is here until June 20 this year; yet, the rising temperatures remind us of the summer solstice now. Planting in the shade can be a respite.
The MSU Extension Service encourages gardeners to look at their landscapes as chances to brighten shaded outdoor spaces. Mary Michaela Parker’s online video names six popular shade plantings and can be viewed by copying this link in your browser: Top Six Plants for Shade | Mississippi State University Extension Service (msstate.edu). Another MSU publication includes tips for annuals and lists many other shade-tolerant plants in "Successful Shade Gardens" and can be found through this link: Successful Shade Gardens | Mississippi State University Extension Service (msstate.edu).
We expect to see impatiens and begonias, annuals that provide extended summer color beneath cool canopies. They require frequent irrigation, though, if they compete with tree roots growing nearby just like your astilbe plants. Use contrasting foliage to create a show in the shadows. Try using design elements with plants that exhibit bold leaf colors such as ajuga, variegated hydrangea, or caladiums. Dramatic leaf sizes and textures of plants, as found in mahonia, fatshedera, fatsia, oakleaf hydrangea, and dwarf palmetto create strong visual interest. Remember that ferns, vines, groundcovers, and perennials create variety and contrast, as well.
Parker lists hostas as one of the best perennials in a variety of blue and green. Since the danger of frost has passed, now could be a time for planting these tropical reminders. You might take a garden calendar and color in a plan for establishing fall hostas, he adds.
Another showy perennial is salvia for partial to full shade. Keep in mind that they grow well in large containers, and, for the win, they often attract bees, hummingbirds, and butterflies.
Two shrubs are noted as shade favorites by MSU. Best planted in the fall to ensure proper moisture, it is fine to plant camellias in the springtime shade. While not those evergreens with stunning blooms in Southern yards, native azaleas have a honeysuckle appearance and that same sweet fragrance. They survive best if planted in late fall or early spring.
If care is taken to water carefully, native dogwoods work well in small, shaded landscapes. They may be planted in spring or fall for best results but can be planted any time.
In your garden calendar, plan Japanese maples for fall. The morning sun and afternoon shade help these vibrantly colored trees. ( I bought one at the Lee County MG spring plant sale years ago and planted it at the tree line here. As I recall, those Lee County MGs advised that they grow best near other trees.)
"Shade trees reduce summer cooling needs on homes when properly sited in southern or western locations. Deciduous shade trees also allow the winter sun through the open canopy to provide extra heat for residences in the cool season."
Annuals, perennials, shrubs, and trees can give your dappled areas more color and design. Enjoy your shady "home place."
Betty A. Crane writes for the Pontototc Master Gardeners. Do you have a gardening question? Call the Pontotoc Extension Service at 662-489-3911 and ask to leave a question for the Master Gardeners. Pontotoc County Master Gardeners are trained volunteers who help the MSU Extension Service and serve the citizens of Pontotoc County.