Question: What might be the cause of shrubs dying in a bed established several years ago?
Answer: The shrubs were purchased and the bed established by a professional landscaper. That source – and that professional knowledge – sustained plant growth for two decades in this bed. Although damage to trees and shrubs may come from one’s own hands, that does not appear to be the problem here. [Publication #3174 from MSU Extension is a guide to abiotic damage that humans may inadvertently create in woody plants.]
If you do not see insect damage or scale insects, then we should look to environmental factors that may be causing the problem. There are several environmental considerations to examine. You might think of excessive rainfall for the past few months. These shrubs are near a ground-level porch, which allows additional drainage around the shrubs. Too much moisture for too long a period may led to pathogens in the soil or root rot. If Phytophthora root rot exists, leaves yellow and brown spots develop. Branches and eventually the entire plant dies. Penn State Extension recommends removing the entire plant, protecting surrounding plants with fungicide and avoiding wood plants in that area until soil is removed, fumigated or aerated sufficiently. Sanitize any equipment used in caring for the shrub. Add plenty of new organic matter to the space where a diseased plant was removed in order to give new plants a better chance of survival. Search for replacement plants that are more disease tolerant.
Holly shrubs can suffer from winter burn. If so, the old foliage will drop and new foliage will slowly emerge. Some branches may die. Scratch the outside of a wood branch and look for green tissue. If there is no green tissue, prune out the winter damage. See http://extension.umd.edu/hgic/winter-damage-trees-and-shrubs for pruning tips. However, because the dying branches are visible on surrounding shrubs in this area and considering the time of year, root rot is the more likely culprit and removal of all affected shrubs may be necessary.
Sources for further identification of plant stress, such as fall drought, may be found at https://extension.msstate.edu/. Unless otherwise noted, source for gardening facts above: Dr. Jeff Wilson, MSU Extension Gardening Calendar.
