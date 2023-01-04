Welcome January dormancy!
In drives during winter months, notice the bare-bone shapes of trees with branches holding up the sky. Few artistic pieces compare with narrow, lacey limbs outlined, woven against that blue or gray filler.
Wondering again...what can be done this month, other than planning for the year ahead? Order catalogues as "wish books" as one Lee County Master Gardener suggested a few years ago. In a real teaching moment, she (already All Gardening Knowledge) showed photos of brightly-colored natural gems for spring planting; dog-eared pages showed a past winter spent inside, house surrounded by her current, cold-weather bloomers--metal art in a myriad swirls of gold, red, green, and blue--and created by her.
"Gardening Tasks for January '' (Parker, 2019) includes a video from Dr. Jeff Wilson who addresses the chances this month to plan spring planting. For example, look at what worked and what didn't during 2022.
Again, during these days, remember to maintain equipment in order to be ready when spring turns the corner. These are necessary chores--clean, repair, and sharpen all the mower blades, pruning tools, and spray equipment--to save time and worry later. Gardeners may go online to check out MSU Extension's Southern Gardening video on how to sharpen garden tools.
Clean and tidy the landscape to help prevent disease. Again, remove dead and broken limbs from landscape beds. Rake or blow leaves, as necessary.
Any weeds that may appear in lawns may be treated with a researched and selected post- emergent spray, as delineated in "Weed Control Guidelines for Mississippi'' (P#1532).
The Pontotoc MG group will welcome newly-certified Master Gardeners in January. Planning beyond our year-ending December 12 brunch tour, we have anticipated a new year with a January 9 evening "soup" meeting at the Extension building. We welcome new knowledge for both planning-stage projects and older ones--pruning the library garden, updating the post office lawn, or weeding the Extension bed. Further, the next few months--with expertly qualified gardening leaders--may focus on the spring plant sale.
Here are chances to learn more--and enjoy January dormancy!
Betty Crane, Ph.D., is a trained volunteer through MSU Extension's Master Gardener program. Have a question for the Pontotoc Master Gardeners? Visit the Pontotoc Extension office or call 662-489-3911.
