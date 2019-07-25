QUESTION: One of my persimmon trees is dropping leaves and the leaves remaining are turning yellow and have black spots. The rest of my persimmon trees look good.
ANSWER: Do not despair! Your persimmon tree is probably going to be alright. Oriental or Japanese persimmon trees (Diospyrus kaki) have few insect, disease or other problems but as you are seeing, they can develop leaf spots. Leaf spots are usually caused by a fungus, such as anthracnose and that sounds like what you are describing. Fungal diseases thrive in wet conditions like we experienced last week.
You’ll recognize signs of the anthracnose fungus by the black spots that appear on the leaves and sometimes on the fruit as well. The tree may lose its leaves starting at the bottom branches. You may also see black sunken spots on leaf stalks and lesions on the persimmon bark.
Anthracnose disease is rarely lethal in mature trees. The best way to control anthracnose and other fungal diseases is to keep the area under the tree clean. This will remove the fungal spores growing on fallen fruit and leaf litter and reduce the number of future infections. You should also cut out and burn any infected twigs. Check for any damage on the tree, standing water around the trunk, signs of boring insects or other problems that could cause the tree to stress. Spraying is not necessary for persimmon trees. Keep an eye on this particular tree next spring and if the fungus begins again early in the spring, you can spray the fungicide chlorothalonil to help control its spread.
QUESTION: Can you tell me the name of the wildflower in the picture?
ANSWER: The flower is commonly called tall bellflower. The scientific name for this wildflower is Campanula americana. It is a striking tall upright annual or biennial that is native to our area. It grows in open woods, moist meadows, streambanks and ditches in shady areas. The point at which the seeds germinate generally determines whether the plant will grow as an annual or as a biennial. In bieenial mode, it produces a low-growing basal rosette of leaves the first year. In the second year, tall flower stems shoot up from the basal rosette to as much as 6’ tall, but usually closer to 2’ or 3’. Distinctive flat, star-shaped, five-lobed light blue flowers bloom solitary or in clusters at the leaf axils in June through August.
If you are trying to grow these in your yard, remember they prefer cool summer climates so find an area with afternoon shade. They will reseed themselves year after year.
Enjoy these beautiful wildflowers and have a happy week in your garden!
