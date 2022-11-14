Dr. Jeff Wilson and his research team have a shorter list of chores now that cooler weather approaches. His recommended activities include the routine-- planting, pruning, composting, mulching, and repairing. He extends his outside itinerary to include taking time to enjoy the ending fall journey.
Plant. Shrubs and trees can be planted after the soil cools. Don't forget summer-blooming perennials like irises, daylilies, and daisies. Remember to get pansies and flowering cabbage and kale into the ground. Woody ornamentals? Root some rose cuttings. Before the ground freezes, find a place to plant any that are still in pots.
Prune. Evergreen shrubs need light pruning; remove their dead limbs, too. Perennials turned brown need to be topped--but leave their roots. Avoid pruning spring-flowering shrubs like azaleas, hydrangeas, spireas, and quince because a quick look can show that buds are forming. Caution: Delay pruning most trees and shrubs until February. (We've been counseled to do that with the library garden's rose bushes.) Best not to stimulate new growth before a sudden, killing freeze.
Compost. Put leaves and spent annuals into a bin out back. That fuel will be ready for spring beds in just a few months.
Mulch. Protect your garden and ornamental beds from winter weather with shredded leaves or pine needles, mostly on-hand, or use other mulch.
Repair gardening tools. Once repaired, sharpen and store with a light coating of oil against rust. (There are even fewer worries if tools have been sanitized, too.)
Enjoy. Outside cooler walks mean sightings of roses, daisies, camellias, and even poinsettias. Still fruiting in home landscapes--displays of red berries on yaupons and dogwoods; translucent orange berries on pyracanthas; and the red drupes of Chinese hollies.
Thank you, from Pontotoc County gardeners, for updates in November based upon MSU research.
Betty Crane, Ph.d. is a trained volunteer through MSU Extension's Master Gardener program. Have a question for the Pontotoc Master Gardeners? Visit the Pontotoc Extension office or call 662-489-3911.
