Question: I have Black Walnut trees in my yard and heard they are toxic to other plants, should I be concerned?
Answer: If you want to successfully grow plants near a Black Walnut, then yes, you should be concerned. Black Walnut trees (Juglans nigra) produce a toxic substance called juglone that prevents many plants from growing under or near them. Juglone inhibits respiration which deprives sensitive plants of needed energy for metabolic activity. Related trees such as Pecan, Butternut, Shagbark Hickory and English Walnut produce juglone as well, but in lower concentrations. This relationship between plants in which one plant, such as a Black Walnut tree, produces a substance that inhibits the growth of sensitive plants nearby is referred to as “allelopathy.” All parts of Black Walnut trees contain juglone resulting in allelopathy, with the highest concentrations in the buds, nut hulls and roots. Juglone is poorly soluble in water and thus luckily does not move very far in the soil. The toxic effects of a mature black walnut tree extend 50 to 80 feet from the trunk of a mature tree, with the greatest toxicity occurring within the tree’s dripline. If you avoid this area, then you can plant without concern.
How do I identify the toxic effect in plants? Plants susceptible to juglone may be stunted and/or have brown or yellow twisted leaves. They may wilt and suddenly die as seen in the picture of the eggplant. Often, the vascular (i.e., water-conducting) tissue of affected plants will be discolored. For a newly transplanted plant, symptoms may occur rapidly, even within a few days. Some plants may survive for years near a young walnut tree, but will wilt and die as the tree increases in size. There is no cure once plants are affected. Black Walnut tree toxicity can be confused with wilts caused by bacterial and fungal pathogens, herbicide injury, or drought. If you are not sure, give us a call and we can help identify the problem.
How do I avoid problems with Walnut toxicity? Removing the tree is rarely an option and even after removal, remaining roots may continue to exude toxins for several years as they decay. The best choice is to plant only tolerant plants within the tree’s root zone. If you must plant sensitive plants near a black walnut, keep beds free of walnut leaves and hulls and pull seedlings as they appear. Grow shallow rooted woody and herbaceous plants, and improve drainage to diminish the effects of juglone. Raised beds offer some protection especially if you limit root growth under and through the beds into the toxic area, but care should be taken to keep leaves, twigs, branches, and nuts out of the bed. When disposing of bark and wood from a walnut tree, do not use these materials for mulch.
What can I plant and what should I avoid? The table accompanying this article is a good place to start. Be aware, however, that scientific testing of juglone sensitivity or tolerance has not been documented. The information available is based solely on observation and the juglone sensitivity of many plants has never been observed or documented. According to the Wisconsin Extension Service, sources often disagree on whether particular plants (e.g., columbine, lily, narcissus, tulip) are juglone sensitive or tolerant. You may find that some varieties of a plant are susceptible while others are tolerant. See Wisconsin Extension Service and Purdue University Extension Service websites.
Do you have a gardening question? Call the Pontotoc Extension Service at 662-489-3911 and ask to leave a question for the Master Gardeners. Pontotoc County Master Gardeners are trained volunteers who help the MSU Extension Service and serve the citizens of Pontotoc County.