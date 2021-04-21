QUESTION: Is it okay to plant gladiolus now? I thought it might be too late.
ANSWER: Let's take a look at the MSU Extension Service Master Gardener calendar for April to see what Dr. Jeff Wilson suggests about planting, fertilizing, and pruning.
Bulbs listed on the MG Calendar for April include gladiolus. Other summer/fall blooming bulbs that may be planted are callas, cannas, dahlias, and gloriosa lilies. Get ready to set out these summer annuals (if danger of frost has passed): ageratum, ayssum, begonias, geraniums, dianthus, celosia, marigolds, moss roses, petunias, impatiens, and coleus (Don't you love the leaves of coleus!).
Regarding fertilizing, Dr. Wilson says to fertilize vegetables at planting according to soil test recommendations. Fertilize shrubs if that task wasn't completed in March (See March calendar for advice about which shrubs to fertilize).
How about pruning in April? As advised earlier, prune azaleas and other spring-flowering shrubs after blooming. You might buy azaleas in bloom to be certain of color. Disbud roses and peonies for specimen flowers. Lightly shape any formal hedges to remove new growth.
Mulching? Always mulch new plantings to ensure growth.
Other suggestions include these: Paint and repair garden furniture and other hardscapes (bird baths, bird houses, mailbox, deck).
Some blooming plants include sweet Williams, forget-me-nots, spirea (a beauty!), blueberries, blackberries (along the fence at the Cherry Creek Orchard), Japanese snowballs (more on those next week), oakleaf hydrangeas, and hawthorn.
Fruiting right now in Mississippi are maples, leatherleaf mahonias, Chinese hollies (the bees love some of the hollies in our yard), and nandinas.
Remember the April 24 Pontotoc Master Gardener plant sale at the Farmers' Market! A variety of plants such as those listed above will be available!
Do you have a gardening question? Call the Pontotoc Extension Service at 662-489-3911 and ask to leave a question for the Master Gardeners. Pontotoc County Master Gardeners are trained volunteers who help the MSU Extension Service and serve the citizens of Pontotoc County.