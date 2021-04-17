QUESTION: I've heard that it's easy to start forsythia shrubs and would like to know more about them. Would those make a good hedge?
ANSWER: Rooting forsythia can be easy. Advice from older gardeners was that a limb from a shrub could be put into the ground to grow a new shrub. Importantly, we know that a soil test might inform whether this could work. Spacing is another consideration. For details on starting your own bright blooming forsythia shrubs, you might consult MSU publication #ISO207 for ways to propagate shrubs.
Forsythia grows in varied sizes, some so low as to be used as a kind of ground covering or as a low hedge. Most forsythia seen in our grandmothers' yards were bright, golden, often tall borders beneath blue skies. These may be pruned to shape or, as most in this area, lengthy limbs grow at natural angles. They are fairly fast-growing so that you won't have to wait too long for results if you want a hedge. One example, Lynwood Gold Forsythia helps signal spring in a landscape; during the first year, it may grow two to four feet.
For later pruning, the following suggestions are found in MSU publication # ISO204: Deciduous landscape plants like forsythia shed their leaves (theirs is a bright yellow-orange foliage). If you decide to control their size and shape later, they can be severely pruned without fear of killing them. Light-to- moderate tip-pruning can encourage thick new growth and bushy plants. For older shrubs, rejuvenation (removal of old, overgrown limbs) and thinning can be done before new growth begins in the spring.
