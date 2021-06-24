Question: What are suggestions for June gardens from Dr. Jeff Wilson at MSU?
Answer: As far as planting, Dr. Jeff Wilson in his June gardening calendar, suggests choosing crape myrtles and daylilies in bloom to be sure of color. You may want to brighten your landscape with summer annuals like ageratum, cockscomb, impatiens, sunflowers, or those mysterious time-keepers--four-o’clocks. Zinnias and marigolds planted now can yield a second crop. Turf in deep shade may be replaced with ground cover like ajuga, vinca, liriope, or pachysandra. Further, warm-season grasses may be planted and include bermuda, centipede, zoysia, and St. Augustine (June to August). Late this month, plant cherry tomatoes and Bella Rosa varieties for heat tolerance; these insure harvest late into fall.
“Fertilize all ornamental shrubs and trees. Annuals and perennials benefit from a slow-release fertilizer. Vegetables like tomatoes, cucumbers, and zucchini need monthly 5-10-10.”
Finally, look for pests and treat as necessary, and remove zinnias with powdery mildew. Replant those. Prune oleanders after blooms end; remove blackberry fruiting canes after harvest; prune new canes to encourage side branching. Take time to remove faded blooms from plants.
And, again on his Gardening Calendar, he writes “Enjoy the blooms of cletheras, catalpas, ageratum, bee balm, begonias, butterfly weeds, daisies, verbenas, and others. Fruiting in June are blueberries, aucubas, redbuds, green ashes, and peaches.”
Many gardeners remember plants, shrubs, grasses, and trees from a childhood bounty provided by older gardeners. Countless June days walking barefoot across a St. Augustine carpet of dappled afternoon shade, maybe. Picking blackberries along a fence with another Aunt Polly (not only Tom Sawyer’s). Recalling the sweet fragrance of a catalpa tree set out that might have had a fishing
pole leaning nearby! Plant. Fertilize. Check. Enjoy.
(Source for all gardening facts above: Dr. Jeff Wilson, MSU Extension Gardening Calendar)
Betty A. Crane wrote this column. Do you have a gardening question? Call the Pontotoc Extension Service at 662-489-3911 and ask to leave a question for the Master Gardeners. Pontotoc County Master Gardeners are trained volunteers who help the MSU Extension Service and serve the citizens of Pontotoc County.