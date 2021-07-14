Questions often asked about squash and tomatoes include these: Why are blooms dying on squash plants and why are there black or brown leathery patches opposite the stem of my tomatoes?
Our Master Gardener training from the vegetable section includes answers to these questions.
The first five to seven flowers on yellow squash produce no fruit. These are all male and will fall from the plant; the female blooms then form fruit.
An Extension publication helpful for referencing this is Publication #1091: The Garden Tabloid.
Those black leathery patches opposite the stem of tomatoes are called blossom end rot. These are caused by a calcium deficiency as a result of too much or too little water.
Crops that are prone to blossom end rot are tomatoes, squash, peppers (cole crops) or radishes, cabbage, and turnips (brassica). One note to aid in producing more healthy fruit is to rotate such crops in gardens.
Some vegetables can be trellised to prevent soil-borne fungi from destroying the fruit. Further, raised beds as vegetable gardens help prevent problems with too much water.
So, remember to reevaluate that area just outside your kitchen window. If there is a place, you may decide to construct a raised bed for fall produce.
Farm-to-table is the newest way of thinking like our grandparents did. That table filled with bowls of fresh garden vegetables has never been matched since. Now, we’re so thankful that much work and gardening know-how went into that 11:00 summertime meal!
