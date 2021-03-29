Question: Do you reflect about the whimsical, not just the practical, when working with your plants?
Answer: Some of their names from olden days may make us wonder about getting outside and growing again. Two of these recommended for spring seed sowing are Johnny jump-ups and forget-me-nots.
Their seeds are best planted in March, according to the MSU Extension Service MG Calendar by Dr. Jeff Wilson.
Yellow and purple violas had those older gardeners thinking "Johnny jump ups." These bright little blooms are prolific and heat tolerant. If you plan ahead, you can plant their seeds in late summer for spring plants. Keep seeds watered in drained soil. Older gardeners knew of their unusual trait--they are edible flowers. Pick and wash them to add to salads or to freeze in ice cubes for decorative touches at festive gatherings.
I recall these purple blooms atop chocolate cake slices at Blanche George's festive Woman's Club meetings in her home on Oxford Street. And, the first time I saw candied flowers was in the South of France where the Johnny jump up petals were covered in chocolate stored in clear bags touched in gold.
To save some money, grow forget-me-nots from seeds. Then, maybe use the plants as borders or in rock gardens. They cheer the landscape planted around spring bulbs that will be fading as the forget-me-nots are ready to bloom. One cautionary measure is to remove the flowers as they fade to limit their spread through airborne seed.
A cold-weather annual charmer, sweet William still promises color and fragrance with left-over winter blooms.
Although sweet William are easy to grow from seeds, these need to be broadcast in the fall and just stepped into the soil to grow. Later, (or now if buying plants), moving those that spread is an easy move this time each year. These plants are tough in the spring and summer sun. In shade, however, they may grow taller so that they are floppy. Still, working sweet William into your garden will mean a walk into the sweet scent of spring.
As in the nursery rhymes of old known by gardeners like my own grandmother Ozella Malone Anderson, "How does your garden grow?"