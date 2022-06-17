Question: What are some ways to help reduce the number of mosquitoes around my house and within my community?
Answer: MSU publication IS1960 (Goddard, 2019) shows some ways to help decrease mosquito populations.
An integrated approach protects people and the environment, along with reducing pesticide use. (Reducing pesticide use is the goal stated in other publications, as well.) MSU's Integrated Mosquito Management (IMM) has goals for mosquito control that begin with prioritizing. There are five basic steps that should be followed in order (Goddard).
Education is first for the community. Many have heard of emptying standing water to eliminate places to breed. And, to protect yourself, try to avoid scheduling any outdoor plans for dusk when mosquitoes are most active; maybe take a walk later than the dawn hours, too. Goddard advises that before attending outside events, apply repellents like DEET.
An important part of community control is "surveillance" used to inform mosquito control personnel of a problem requiring possible pesticides. "Surveillance--working with an entomologist's advice--means collecting and testing adult and immature mosquitoes and assessing numbers of species and breeding habitats."
Keep in mind that source reduction means finding and eliminating such reservoirs as old cans and tires or water in low places, along with poorly-flowing ditches (IS1960). Further background shows that, although yellow fever and malaria have all but disappeared, the vectors (carriers) haven't. St. Louis encephalitis--outbreak in 1974-1976 with 42 deaths--and West Nile virus--2012 outbreak with 247 cases--are thought to be from the southern house mosquito, Culex quinquefasciatus, found breeding in drainage ditches and containers. These are still problems in Mississippi (P3500). If you see highway shoulders with long-standing water, know that trained personnel can treat such areas.
"Larviciding" means placing chemicals or other products designed to kill larval-stage mosquitoes. "Some are relatively safe for people, pets, and the environment. Others must be used with caution. Regardless of the product, read labels carefully and follow directions." (The label is the number one cautionary measure for any product on the MSU website. Read and follow directions.)
Spraying a mist or fog into the air for eliminating adult mosquitos is familiar to some of us. "Adulticiding" in that way is still used in some areas and is carried out with "ultra-low-volume machines on trucks applying one to six ounces of pesticide per acre. Properly done, this method is relatively safe for people and animals (IS1960)."
Some goals of such an integrated approach are to prevent or lower cases of mosquito-borne diseases and to reduce contact by manipulating landscapes. Other goals are to lessen encounters with possible disease vectors and to protect the environment and nontarget insects from pesticide.
(Reading the above phrase "relatively safe" may lead to your own search for organic insecticides--One example is Master Gardener Julia McDowell who works to protect her bee hives from chemicals. Reassuringly, the MSU Extension site shows training required for licensure, private or public, for some pesticide use. Additionally, MSU has an online list of entomology contacts like Dr. Goddard, Medical and Veterinary Entomology.)
A few years ago a conversation about childhood summers-- "Remember the streets at dusk with those trucks inching along, pushing that white fog. We ran back and forth behind them through the cool mist."
Another colleague asked, "Why did my mother encourage us? Back home in Natchez...with the white cloud still on the horizon, she yelled, "Hurry outside! The mosquito truck!" We laughed. We had survived our Mississippi summers.
Betty Crane, Ph.D., is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. Have a question for the Pontotoc Master Gardeners? Visit the Pontotoc Extension office or call 662-489-3911.