Question: What are some reminders for November gardeners?
Answer: Dr. Jeff Wilson reminds us in the November calendar to take care of shrubs this month by removing any dead limbs and being careful to lightly prune evergreen shrubs.
Delay most pruning of your shrubs and trees until February because a sudden freeze may kill any new growth stimulated by pruning.
Wait; do not prune spring bloomers like azaleas, hydrangeas, mock oranges, spireas, or flowering quince because flower buds are already forming. Cut off the tops of brown perennials, leaving roots in the ground.
Remember these gardening processes: put leaves and spent annuals into compost bins.
Mulch to help protect gardens and ornamental beds during winter cold. Because some birds like Eastern bluebirds overwinter here, build birdhouses and feeders and provide water for them.
Planting native trees and shrubs is the best plan to provide a habitat for birds, according to a publication by Adam Rohnke (2014). Such trees as wax myrtles, American red cedars, hollies and others provide both cover and produce berries for food until spring. Dogwoods, pyracanthas, and yaupons are fruiting now, as well. Too, native grasses like big bluestem and broomsedge are seed sources and seem to beckon birds to their thick ground cover.
You may root rose cuttings and other woody ornamentals now. A recent reminder is a light pink heirloom rose still blooming by a walk here. At the backdoor, poinsettias saved from two years ago bloom in a pot--they may soon come inside.
Look around at friends' gardens. Gardeners whom we often visit have yellow-centered white gerber daisies, a vibrant welcome near their shaded walkway. After a brisk walk to your door, holiday guests can move to your windows to enjoy showy colors (maybe sedge grasses) in your landscape, as well.
Perhaps you will take a break. As one Master Gardener said, "I order all the gardening magazines and start planning." To her thoughts we might add, "...Can we add more native plants for our overwintering birds?"
Do you have a gardening question? Call the Pontotoc Extension Service at 662-489-3911 and ask to leave a question for the Master Gardeners. Pontotoc County Master Gardeners are trained volunteers who help the MSU Extension Service and serve the citizens of Pontotoc County.