This week's athletes of the week are the members of the Pontotoc girls' 4x400 meter relay team. They took home first place at state with a time of 4:12.44. They include, from left, Carmen Owens, Jakila Feagin, Kaylin Simmons, and Ava Robbins.
Athletes of the Week for May 5, 2021
Galen Holley
