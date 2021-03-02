All-terrain vehicles (ATVs) are very popular in rural areas. ATVs can be used for agricultural and other work-related purposes. ATVs are also used for hunting and other outdoor recreation activities.
Many Mississippians use ATVs for work or play without incident, but some are not as fortunate. The Mississippi State Department of Health website reports that between 1998 and 2008 more than 200 ATV riders died from accidents. Sadly, youth under the age of sixteen account for a large proportion of ATV related injuries.
Whether you are riding a 4-wheeler, a side-by-side, or a dirt bike following safety rules and completing an ATV training course can ensure a safe and enjoyable experience. The Pontotoc County Extension Office will host ATV safety workshops on Monday, March 8th and on Tuesday, March 9th. The four-hour course will improve safety habits and riding skills for ATV riders between the ages of eight and eighteen. On both days, there will be a morning session that begins at 8:00 a.m. and an afternoon session that begins at 1:00 p.m. Attendance is required in only one session to receive the certification. The cost for the program is $10, which covers fuel and ATV maintenance.
Participants will practice safe ATV operation under the watchful eye of ATV Institute trained instructors. The course includes instruction in pre-ride inspection, starting, stopping, quick turns, hill riding, emergency stopping, swerving, and riding over obstacles. Participants will also learn what to wear when riding, laws relating to ATVs, where to ride, and how to protect the environment.
To register a youth for this safety course, call the Pontotoc County Extension Office at 662-489-3910. Participants are required to wear over the ankle boots, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt. Helmets and ATVs will be provided. Parents of youth and children under the age of 16 are encouraged to be present throughout the course.
Those who plan to participate in the safety course or simply enjoy riding ATVs are encouraged to review the following safety information. These safety tips can be found in Mississippi State University Extension Service Publication #M1742, “Safe Riding Tips: 4-H ATV Safety”:
- Take A Course, Of Course! Take a recognized ATV course.
- Age Matters. Make sure that the ATV is appropriate for the age of the rider. Also, ensure that the rider is old enough to use good judgement when riding.
- Wear A Helmet. Wear an approved for ATV helmet to help avoid head injuries.
- Ride on Unpaved Trails. Automobiles and bicycles should use paved surfaces. ATVs are made to grip dirt better so ride on unpaved trails.
- Ride Without Passengers. It is difficult to balance and control the vehicle if you have a passenger.
- Be A Control Freak. Be in control of the speed and avoid jumps and stunts.
- Ride with A Clear Head. Never operate an ATV under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
- Know the Terrain. Before riding in a new area, observe the terrain for obstacles, drop-offs, and other dangers.
- Know the Rules. Know the laws of the area or state where you are riding. Check out the rules and laws regarding where to ride, how old you must be, and the education or training needed to operate an ATV.
- Ride the Right-Size Machine. Make sure your ATV fits you. Consider foot length, grip reach, throttle reach, and brake reach when shopping for ATVs. Always follow manufacturer’s recommendations regarding age and size.
ATVs can be enjoyable and very helpful when used properly. It is important to remember that ATVs are not toys. Serious injury can result from improper use of ATVs. Proper preparation and practice can prevent accidents by developing and expanding safe riding skills.