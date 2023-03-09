From the front porch of my home in northwest Pontotoc County I can tell spring is nearing without a calendar or thermometer. Increasing ATV and UTV traffic is a sure sign that daylight is increasing, and the air is warming.
Unfortunately, many of these riders are teenagers without adequate riding experience, helmets, or other safety equipment. There are often multiple riders on the same machine. When combined with excessive speed along a roughly paved road, these factors are a recipe for disaster.
Many people use ATVs for work or play without incident, but some are not as fortunate. The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that there are approximately seven hundred deaths each year from ATV and UTV crashes. Sadly, youth under the age of eighteen account for a sizable proportion of these casualties.
The Mississippi State University Extension Service is working to combat these grim statistics by offering 4-H ATV safety riding courses. The Pontotoc Extension office will host a series of these training opportunities during spring break. Youth between the ages of ten and eighteen are invited to practice safe riding skills and learn about the importance of wearing personal protective equipment. All participants will also receive a free helmet to take home with them.
The four-hour courses will be offered on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, and Thursday, March 16, 2023. Both days will feature a morning session that will begin at 8:00 a.m. and an afternoon session that begins at 1:00 p.m. Attendance is required in only one session to receive the certification. The cost for the program is $10, which covers fuel and ATV maintenance. Call the Pontotoc Extension office at 662-489-3910 to register interested youth.
Riders will practice safe ATV operation under the watchful eye of ATV Institute trained instructors. The course includes instruction in pre-ride inspection, starting, stopping, quick turns, hill riding, emergency stopping, swerving, and riding over obstacles. Participants will also learn what to wear when riding, laws relating to ATVs, where to ride, and how to protect the environment.
Participants are required to wear over the ankle boots, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt. Helmets and ATVs will be provided. Parents of youth and children under the age of sixteen are encouraged to be present throughout the course.
Those who plan to participate in the safety course or simply enjoy riding ATVs are encouraged to review the following safety information. These safety tips can be found in Mississippi State University Extension Service Publication #M1742, “Safe Riding Tips: 4-H ATV Safety”:
1. Take A Course, of course! Take a recognized ATV course.
2. Age Matters. Make sure that the ATV is appropriate for the age of the rider. Also, ensure that the rider is old enough to use good judgement when riding.
3. Wear A Helmet. Wear an approved ATV helmet to help avoid head injuries.
4. Ride on Unpaved Trails. Automobiles and bicycles should use paved surfaces. ATVs are made to grip dirt, so ride on unpaved trails.
5. Ride Without Passengers. It is difficult to balance and control the vehicle if you have a passenger.
6. Be A Control Freak. Be in control of the speed and avoid jumps and stunts.
7. Ride with A Clear Head. Never operate an ATV under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
8. Know the Terrain. Before riding in a new area, observe the terrain for obstacles, drop-offs, and other dangers.
9. Know the Rules. Know the laws of the area or state where you are riding. Check out the rules and laws regarding where to ride, how old you must be, and the education or training needed to operate an ATV.
10. Ride the Right-Size Machine. Make sure your ATV fits you. Consider foot length, grip reach, throttle reach, and brake reach when shopping for ATVs. Always follow manufacturer’s recommendations regarding age and size.
When safety is a priority, ATV use can be productive and enjoyable. Improper riding habits can result in death or severe injury. Proper preparation, practice, and the use of personal protective equipment can prevent catastrophe.
If you would like to learn more about 4-H opportunities that promote safety and fun, call the MSU Extension Service office in Pontotoc County at 662-489-3910 or email me at james.shannon@msstate.edu.
