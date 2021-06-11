Pontotoc County authorities are asking residents to help with locating a missing woman.
Morgan Wilson, 28, was last seen at Baptist Memorial Hospital in DeSoto county MS on Wednesday night 6/9/21 at approximately 11:00 pm. She left a bench in front of the Southaven branch and was last seen wearing black pants and a gray zippered sweater with a hoodie.
She is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 145-150 pounds. Please call the Pontotoc County sheriff’s department at 489-3915 if you have any information on this woman’s whereabouts.