At a press conference in the Pontotoc Courthouse Monday (Dec. 6) afternoon First Judicial District Attorney John Weddle announced that his office had received information as to the alleged location of the body of a Pontotoc County woman who was murdered more than 14 years ago.
Weddle said that on November 19, 2021, attorneys for convicted murderer David Cox hand delivered a letter written by Cox wherein he admitted to killing then 40-year-old Felecia Cox, his sister-in-law, and provided detailed information on where he buried her body in Pontotoc County.
Two days earlier, on November 17, 2021, David Cox had been executed by lethal injection by officials at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.
In 2012 David Cox had pled guilty to capital murder for the May 14, 2010, shooting death of his estranged wife, Kim Kirk Cox, and the sexual assault of his stepdaughter. Those two crimes were committed at a mobile home in Sherman where Kim Cox was living after leaving David Cox.
Felecia Cox, who was married to Jeff Cox, David Cox’s brother, has been missing since July 2, 2007. Two days after Felecia Cox disappeared, her car was found near the intersection of Waldo Road and Highway 334 in Pontotoc County. Authorities reported that her purse was still in the vehicle.
At the time of Felecia Cox’s disappearance her husband Jeff Cox was in federal custody on drug charges. He later died while serving a prison term.
At the news conference Weddle said that David Cox had been a long time suspect in Felecia Cox’s disappearance but no body was ever found and there was not enough evidence to charge him.
“Prior to David Cox’s execution there had been efforts urging him to provide information on his sister-in-law’s case but we got nothing until two days after his execution,” Weddle said. “In the letter he admitted to killing Felecia Cox but he didn’t provide any details on her murder. There was no indication that anyone else was involved.”
“He did provide information outlining the alleged location of Felecia Cox’s body. We have engaged the help of archeological and anthropology experts from Mississippi State University to help us search the location we were given. The folks from MSU will utilize their radar technology and hopefully locate her remains.”
“It’s been 14 years but we do have a satellite image from 2007 of the property and we feel we have significant details from the letter which should help in the search. As soon as we find or know something we will make an announcement."
According to Cox’s confession, the location of the body is in Pontotoc County but Weddle did not disclose any more information pertaining to the whereabouts.
If the excavation search is successful in locating the remains, DNA or dental records will be used to positively identify the body.
Felecia Cox’s daughter, Amber Miskelly, and her husband Nathan, were at the press conference, but she declined to make any statement about the search for her mother’s remains.
Weddle said he hopes this information and search will help Amber Miskelly find some closure to her mother’s disappearance.
“We’re hoping the information is accurate and this whole effort is aimed at helping the family find some closure in this horrible ordeal,” Weddle said. “The family has been cooperative under the most difficult of circumstances. We hope everyone will be respectful of the family as this search is conducted.”
Law enforcement and judicial officials at today’s announcement included Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask, Sheriff’s Dept. Investigator Jimmy Whitehead, Pontotoc Deputy Police Chief Bob Poe and Assistant District Attorneys Paul Gault and Reagan Wise.
“Let’s hope the information is good and the family will soon be able to have some closure to her whereabouts,” Sheriff Mask said.