Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said his department and the Sheriff’s Department in Marshall County are still seeking information on the whereabouts of Pontotoc County resident Jose Nava.
Sheriff Mask said that Nava, 21, was last seen by his family at his home on J. Sewell Cove on Sunday, February 28. J. Sewell Cove is located northeast of Ecru near the Pontotoc/Union County line.
According to Sheriff Mask authorities in Marshall County found Nava’s vehicle on Wednesday, March 3, on Interstate 22 near the Victoria/Byhalia exit.
Family members filed a missing persons report with the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday, March 2.
“For the past week we’ve been communicating with the family and authorities in Marshall County and we’re running down leads and sorting through information,” Sheriff Mask said late Wednesday (March 10) evening. “There have been discrepancies in the information we’ve been receiving, we’re trying to get the facts.”
“There have been reports that he has been seen a couple of times, but so far those reports have not been accurate,” Mask said. “The family says they still haven’t heard from him and right now we’re still hoping to get some information to help locate him. Obviously the family is very upset and worried.”
“Our investigator Jimmy Whitehead is handling the case and anyone with information on Mr. Nava is urged to contact the sheriff’s department (662-489-3915),” Mask urged. “We’re chasing down information but we need something solid to go on."