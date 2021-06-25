Tractors are one of the most important pieces of equipment used to efficiently complete farm and garden jobs. Tractor use does not come without risk. As National Safety Month continues, it is important to consider ways to prevent tractor accidents.
The goal of this column is to stress safe tractor operating procedures to help avoid injuries and deaths. The specific topics that will be discussed include PTO systems, hydraulic systems, rollovers, and tractor roadway safety. The source is the May 2019 Mississippi State University Extension Service Safety Newsletter entitled “Tractor Safety”.
Safe Tractor Operation
Tractor operators should always exercise caution. The following good habits can prevent accidents.
- No one should be allowed to ride on a tractor unless it is specially equipped with an approved rider seat and seat belt.
- No one should stand between the tractor and attached implements.
- Never operate the tractor if the view is obstructed by an or implement or load.
- Before dismounting the tractor, lower the implements to the ground, set the parking brake, put controls in neutral, turn off the PTO, and wait for all moving parts to stop rotating.
Power Take Off Systems (PTO)
Tractor PTO systems transfer power from the engine to operate implements and equipment using a shaft. The rapidly turning shaft can cause serious injuries and dismemberment.
- Never remove shields or guards from the PTO system. Replace damaged guards and shields immediately.
- Stay at a safe distance from the PTO shaft when it is rotating.
- Avoid anything that could pull you into the PTO shaft including exposed long hair, jewelry, or loose clothing.
Hydraulic Systems
Tractor hydraulic systems transfer tractor power to implements with the use of hydraulic fluid. The hydraulic fluid is under extreme pressure which can cause serious injuries.
- Damaged hydraulic hoses and fittings must be replaced immediately.
- Hydraulic hose fittings should be kept clean by removing accumulated dust and dirt.
- Never check for hydraulic leaks using your hands. The fluid can be injected into your skin.
- Avoid being under equipment that is raised by the tractor hydraulic system unless it is supported by a jack stand or similar equipment.
Tractor Rollovers
Tractors can easily rollover resulting in serious injury or death. The following safety tips should be followed.
Avoid steep and rough terrain.
- Areas of tall vegetation should be inspected for accident causing obstacles including stumps, holes, or washes. Never travel horizontally along a hillside.
- Do not overload the tractor or the equipment.
- Tractor loader buckets should be kept low to the ground when transporting materials. Carrying a load too high increases the odds of a rollover by raising the center of gravity of the tractor.
- The stationary drawbar is the only safe location to hitch a load to a tractor. Hitching to any point on the three-point hitch above the drawbar can cause the tractor to be pulled over backwards when pulling a heavy load.
- Excessive speed leads to equipment rollovers especially when making turns.
- Lock the brakes together to apply the brakes evenly when on pavement or other hard surfaces.
- Use equipment that is equipped with roll over protection structures (ROPS). No deaths have been reported when ROPS and seat belts are used together.
Tractors on Roads
It is very important for motorists to watch for tractors on rural roadways.
- Motorists should always wear seat belts and obey speed limits, especially during times when farm machinery will be sharing the road.
- Motorists should always exercise patience and follow at a safe distance behind farm machinery.
- Drivers should always remember that if the mirrors on the machines are not visible the farmer can’t see them.
- Drivers should be aware of bridges, mailboxes and signs which can cause farm machinery to slow and move to the center of the road.
Farm accidents occur each year involving tractors and equipment. Even experienced farmers and gardeners should take time to review and follow basic tractor safety procedures. Accidents can happen in an instant without warning.