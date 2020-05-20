On Tuesday night, May 12, Pontotoc High School held a Senior Awards Night for 2020 and awards were announced via a video presentation at the Pontotoc Agri-Center.
Awards and recipients included:
-the Philip Neal Jones Memorial Scholarship to Itawamba Community College was awarded to Jadyn Spears;
-The winner of the 2020 North MS Health Services Scholarship was Mollie Moore;
-Caleb Hobson was awarded the Warrior Award scholarship presented by the Pontotoc Booster Club;
-Recipients of the Pontotoc Fidelis Club awards scholarships were Dianna Gillespie, Mollie Moore and Sloan Sansing;
-Blue Mountain College scholarship winners included: Jim Alan Calvert , Provost Scholars of Distinction: $17,100/yr; Bible Drills for 9 Years: $500/yr; Child of Alumni: $1,000/yr;
Timothy Isaac Locastro, ACT Award: $8,000/yr; and William Antawion Porter, ACT Award: $5,500/yr;
-Itawamba Community College academic scholarship recipients: Mary Anderson, Merit; Joshua Beasley, Merit; Dustin Brock, Dean’s; Zhakira Carter, Presidential; Jaleesha Dandridge, Dean’s; Maegan Dillard, Merit; Dillard Emison, Academic Excellence; Chloe Foster, Academic Excellence; Whitman Franklin, Merit; William Galloway, Presidential; Anna Griffith, Academic Excellence; Nolan Guntharp, Merit; Haylee Harbin, Dean’s; Jenelle Harkins, Merit; Kera Heatherly, Merit; Katelynn Hogue, Merit; Bailey Jones, Academic Excellence; Brionna Langley, Academic Excellence; Evan Little, Dean’s; Thomas Locastro, Merit; Latesha Loftis, Merit; Jacob Mapp, Dean’s; Olivia Mask, Merit; Mollie Moore, Merit; Nydia Nesbit, Merit; Ella Nichols, Dean’s; Randa Payne, Merit; William Porter, Presidential; Lauren Pound, Merit; Anna Sauerwein, Academic Excellence; Aren Smith, Academic Excellence; Jadyn Spears, Dean’s; Raegan Staser, Merit; Seth Stubblefield, Merit; Mackenzie Thomas, Merit; Claudia Tutor, Academic Excellence; Emily Walker, Dean’s; Emily Warren, Dean’s; Addison Webster, Academic Excellence; and Janet Wilburn, Merit. Achievement scholarships are based on the following criteria: Valedictorian/Salutatorian, ranked first or second out of a high school class of 10 or more; Presidential, 28+ on the ACT or National Merit Finalist; Dean’s, 24-27 ACT or National Merit Finalist; Academic Excellence, 22-23 ACT; and Merit, 18-21 ACT.
-Additionally the following non-academic scholarships were awarded from ICC to the following students.
-ICC Band Scholarships: Justin Farr, Haley Harbin, Bailey Jones, Nydia Nesbit, Ella Kate Nichols, Anna Marie Sauerwein, Aren Paige Smith, Phebe Triplett, Racia White; ICC Tennis, Brianna Ball; ICC Soccer, Reed Emison, Jolan Mill,s Robert Ramos; ICC Softball, Abigail Anderson;
-University of Southern Mississippi: Ciara Conner- Academic Excellence Full Tuition Scholarship;
-Mississippi College: Abby Williams- ACT Scholarship and Band Scholarship;
-Millsaps College: Chasity Eubanks- Second Century Scholarship;
-William Carey University: Sol Diaz- Trustee Merit Scholarship;
-Coahoma Community College : Latres Vaughn- Football Scholarship;
-Northwest Community College: Caleb Hobson- Baseball Scholarship Ross Matthews- Soccer and ACT Scholarship Arderious Townsend- Baseball Scholarship;
-Baylor University: Diana Gillespie- President’s Gold and Clifton and Betsy Endowment Honor’s Scholarship;
-Charleston Southern University: Demetria Shephard- Basketball Scholarship;
-Base Camp Coding Academy: Sean Coh- Full Tuition Scholarship;
-Northeast Mississippi Community College:
-The following students were awarded the ACT 19-21 Performance Scholarships: Zharkira Carter, Miles Galloway, Jacob Mapp, Katie Munlin, Jaydn Spears, Lauren Trimble, Claudia Tutor;
-The following students were awarded the ACT 22-23 Performance Scholarships: Dustin Brock, Jaleesha Dandridge, Zayne Fleener, Gabrielle Golden, Thomas Locasstro, Paige Smith;
-The following students were awarded the ACT 24-29 Performance Scholarships: Sol Diaz, Chloe Foster, Katie Hogue, Anna Sauerwein;
-The following students were awarded the ACT 30 + Performance Scholarship: Madison Allen and Diana Gillespie;
-Other scholarship recipients included:
-Maddi Allen,DAR Good Citizen Award;
-Brianna Ball,Ashley Furniture Grants In Aid Scholarship;
-Josie DiDonna, 4-H: Mississippi Homemaker Volunteer Scholarship and G.W. Gilliam Scholarship;
-Gabrielle Golden, Tupelo Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Scholarship;
-Ella Kate Nichols, Pontotoc Music Club Patricia Henry Music Scholarship;
-Anna Marie Sauerwein, Eva Ann Doris 4-H Scholarship and Ashley Furniture Grants In Aid Scholarship;
-Reonna Williams, Ashley Furniture Grants In Aid Scholarship.
Also honored and recognized were students chosen by Pontotoc High school administration, faculty, and staff for demonstrating the character and attitude that exemplify excellence.
-The Tim Bell Award is presented by PHS to a student that shows outstanding community service, school participation, school spirit and moral character. The winner of this award was Maddison Allen
-The Citizenship Awards are presented to the Senior Girl and Boy who exemplify outstanding citizenship. The Senior Girl was Jadyn Spears and the Senior Boy was Caleb Hobson .
-The Outstanding Senior Girl and Boy Awards are presented to the Senior Girl and Boy who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in physical, mental, social, and religious phases of life. The Outstanding Senior Girl and Boy Awards went to Mollie Moore and Reed Emison
-The Senior Award for Excellence is the highest award presented to a senior at Pontotoc High School. The recipient has demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholastic and personality traits while at Pontotoc High School. The winner of this year’s award was Sloan Sansing.
The following awards are presented each year to the senior with the highest academic average in each subject area over their four-years of study.
This year’s English, Science, and History awards went to Sloan Sansing with an overall English GPA of 99.25, an overall Science GPA of 99.4, and an overall History GPA of 99.3.
This year’s Math Award went to Chloe Foster with an overall Math GPA of 100.8
Star Student/Star Teacher
The Mississippi Economic Council sponsors the “Student Teacher Achievement Recognition” Program by awarding the senior with the highest ACT score the title of Star student. The Star student is then asked to nominate a teacher who made the greatest impact on their scholastic achievement. This year’s Star Student with an ACT score of 35 is John Metcalfe who chose Tyler Arnold as his Star Teacher.
National Merit Finalist
The National Merit Scholarship Program is an academic competition for recognition and scholarships that began in 1955. Approximately 1.6 million high school students enter the program each year. Of those 1.6 million students, approximately 16,000 students are chosen to advance to become Semi-Finalist based off of their PSAT scores, which is later reduced to 15,000 finalists. All winners of Merit Scholarship awards are chosen from the Finalist group based on their abilities, skills, and accomplishments. A variety of information is taken into consideration by the selectors to evaluate: the Finalist's academic record, information about the school's curricula and grading system, PSAT/NMSQT score, the high school official's written recommendation, information about the student's activities and leadership, and the Finalist's own essay. 7,600 Finalists are selected to receive a Merit Scholarship award. Pontotoc High school is proud to honor John Metcalfe as a National Merit Scholarship recipient.
The senior with the second highest overall grade point average at the end of Term 3 is designated Salutatorian. The Salutatorian for the class of 2020 is Chloe Foster.
The senior with the highest overall grade point average at the end of Term 3 is designated Valedictorian. The Valedictorian for the senior class of 2020 is Sloan Sansing.