It’s that time again. Students around the nation are returning to classrooms and campuses in pursuit of knowledge and truth.
For those who have a relationship with Jesus Christ, school may prove to be one of the biggest battle grounds for their faith. From curriculum to teachers and peers—ideals that challenge the Bible are all around, as well as countless temptations that offer enticing outlets to the stresses of school.
Whether a parent, grandparent, educator or friend—you play a vital role in helping students you know grow in their relationship with God during this stage of their lives.
Here are a couple of questions and answers from across the spectrum of ages that Billy Graham offered guidance and encouragement to share this school year and beyond.
Q: Our 4-year-old keeps asking me questions about God, and I don't know what to tell him. I've tried to put him off by saying that he's too young to understand things like this, but that doesn't satisfy him. What should we do?
A: The first thing you should do is to be thankful for your son’s curiosity about God! Don’t, therefore, ignore his questions or brush them aside, because the most important thing we can do for our children is to help them have a strong faith in God.
No, your son won’t understand everything you tell him about God. But he can understand something! He can understand that God is real (even if we can’t see Him), and that He made the world. He also can understand that God loves him and watches over him—just as you do. In addition, he can understand (at least in a limited way) that someday he can go to be with God in Heaven.
Most of all, he can understand that one night over 2,000 years ago God stepped down from Heaven and became a man—something we’ll be celebrating in only a few weeks. That man was Jesus, who loves us and wants to come into our lives and help us. Jesus said, “Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of God belongs to such as these” (Mark 10:14).
Get a book of Bible stories for children, and read it together every day. (Your local Christian bookstore can help you select one.) Then pray for your child, that his faith in Christ will grow. Jesus said that even if our faith is like “the smallest of all seeds, yet when it grows, it … becomes a tree” (Matthew 13:32).
Q: It took me about two minutes to discover that my college roommate isn't only an atheist, but he's also very aggressive about it. Should I move out and find a roommate who won't constantly make fun of my faith in Jesus?
A: I know this isn’t an easy or comfortable situation—but has it occurred to you that God actually may have put you there so you could be a witness to your roommate of Christ’s truth and peace? Jesus said, “You are the light of the world … let your light shine before men, that they may see your good deeds and praise your Father in heaven” (Matthew 5:14-16).
After all, what will it take to change your roommate’s views? Will it be intellectual arguments that state the case for believing in God, or seek to demolish his own convictions? They may have their place—but in reality, the one argument he can never answer is the fact of a life that has been changed by Jesus Christ. God loves him just as much as He loves you—and God wants you to be an example of Christ’s love to him.
Remember too that often an atheist who loudly and vigorously defends his disbelief does so because down inside he’s actually insecure and uncertain. In other words, he is still trying to convince himself that he’s right—although he probably doesn’t realize it, and wouldn’t admit it if he did. But God hasn’t written him off, and God can get through his defenses.
Pray for your roommate every day, that God will break through his pride and open his heart to Christ’s truth. And pray too that God will help you love him and share Christ with him—both by your words and the example of your life.
