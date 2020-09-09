My two favorite people in the world are now in school, my precious little niece, Katelyn, and my brilliant nephew, Brandon.
Brandon is an old hand at this, starting sixth grade. He thrives on creativity and camaraderie. Katelyn is starting kindergarten and is completely in love with the whole experience. They’re both at South Pontotoc.
I ran into to them at Meet the Cougars night. I went to cover the South Pontotoc verses Pontotoc volleyball game. Katelyn was carrying a floppy-eared stuffed rabbit that she’d dressed almost exactly like the ensemble she was wearing herself. Brandon had lightning bolts shaved into his hair just above his ears, like the Flash. Both kids were beaming and terrifically eager to tell me about their first days.
“What is John Wayne casserole?” I asked Brandon. He looked at me. “I like to read what ya’ll are eating for lunch every day,” I said. “It’s in the paper.”
Brandon is a born writer, so he wanted to phrase it just right.
“Kind of like lasagna,” he said. I nodded. “Sounds good.” I started to ask him to sneak me out a few spoonfuls the next time they served it, like Dega did for Papillion.
Katelyn gushed about her new, little friends. “What are their names, honey?” I asked her. A long pause. “They’re my friends,” she began again, and reminded me she always raised her hand to speak.
All around us were mamas and daddies and nanas and paw-paws and cheerleaders and football players and teachers. Everybody had on masks and resisted the urge to hug on each other and nobody looked sick or sad or cooped up.
Who would have thought we’d see the day when kids, from kindergarteners right up to seniors, would be beating the doors down to get back into school? It’s a beautiful thing.
People aren’t careless, but they’re tired of being scared. They want to smell that grill and cheer that team and live like Pontotoc folks again.
The rhythm of life is running backwards this year. Usually folks are wide open and outdoors all summer romping and running. Football season is the time when they begin to settle in, cooking more beef stew and fewer racks of ribs, start looking toward Thanksgiving and Christmas.
This fall people want to stretch their legs, put on some school colors, and run amuck. They want to holler at the referee’s spot, even when they know good-and- well it wasn’t a first down. They want to get out, not settle in.
Meet the Cougars was a good night. I sure enjoyed it. It looked like families, and fun, and life. People looked genuinely happy to be back on school grounds. Let’s all stay safe, use common sense, and, for goodness sake, let’s play some football!