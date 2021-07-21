Back to school supplies giveaway Special to the Progress Jul 21, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oak Hill Baptist Church of Pontotoc will host a Back to School supplies giveaway on July 31, 2021 at 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.All supplies are free and everyone, any age or any school, is welcome to attend. Hotdogs, chips, and drinks will also be given out free of charge.Supplies will be first come first served. Supplies include Lysol wipes, Kleenex, hand sanitizer, paper towels, paper, crayons, glue, pencils, dry erase market, and more.Oak Hill is located at 90 Oak Hill Loop. We would love to see you all. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 77° Mostly Cloudy Pontotoc, MS (38863) Today Mostly cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High near 85F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.. Tonight A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Updated: July 21, 2021 @ 9:43 am Full Forecast Latest Posts Pontotoc Progress Woodland 11 min ago Pontotoc Progress Second week of circuit court sees 95 cases on docket 56 min ago Pontotoc Progress Back to school supplies giveaway 1 hr ago Pontotoc Progress Highway 9 south repair set for August 1 hr ago Pontotoc Progress Supervisors readying to set budget next month 1 hr ago Pontotoc Progress Pontotoc Art Guild looking forward to getting active again 1 hr ago Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. Pontotoc Progress E-Edition Delivery Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists Latest e-Edition Pontotoc Progress Pontotoc Progress