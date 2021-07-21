Oak Hill Baptist Church of Pontotoc will host a Back to School supplies giveaway on July 31, 2021 at 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

All supplies are free and everyone, any age or any school, is welcome to attend. Hotdogs, chips, and drinks will also be given out free of charge.

Supplies will be first come first served. Supplies include Lysol wipes, Kleenex, hand sanitizer, paper towels, paper, crayons, glue, pencils, dry erase market, and more.

Oak Hill is located at 90 Oak Hill Loop. We would love to see you all.

