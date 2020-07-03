Back to Basics Video Series
The Family and Consumer Science Extension Agents for the Northeast Mississippi Region have teamed up to prepare a virtual educational video series called Back to Basics. The series includes Brain Health, Healthy Homes, and Celebrating Safely Outdoors. Here’s a glimpse of the upcoming video topics.
Healthy Homes: This video series will help you learn how to make your home safe and healthy and give you ideas for protecting your children’s health from hidden dangers such as molds and pesticides. Topics will include:
- Asthma and Allergies
- Integrated Pest Management
- Home Safety
- Home Energy
- Mold and Moisture
- Hazardous Household Materials
- Indoor Air
Brain Health: This video series provides tips for building and maintaining brain health for all ages. Topics will include:
- What is Dementia
- Eating for Brain Health
- Exercising Your Brain
- Physically Protect Your Brain
- Overall Brain Health
Celebrating Safely Outdoors: Summer is here, and families are spending more time outdoors grilling, gardening, working, and playing. Use tips from this video series to help keep your family safe outdoors. Topics will include:
- Grilling Safely
- Sun Safety
- Water/Fireworks Safety
Videos will be posted each week on the Pontotoc County Extension Office Facebook page. Videos that have just been posted are Asthma and Allergies and Integrated Pest Management. Check out these videos and watch for new videos each week!