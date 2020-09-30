I probably shouldn’t be making this public, but once again, I hit something going backwards.
I have not had a lot of accidents in my years of driving, but most of my accidents have occurred when I am backing.
This is the time I am moving the slowest which is a plus as I would hope less damage will be done.
I have hit a couple of people going backwards, and I would say my dad did not think that less damage was done to him when I backed into him and broke one leg and damaged the other one and left him unable to put weight on either leg for some time.
I backed into a truck parked in the middle of the street in Houlka when there were ample parking spaces available. If he had parked in a parking space, I would not have hit him. I am still puzzled to this day as to why he parked his truck in the middle of the street.
Now I have backed into another vehicle. Again, the vehicle was parked in a non-parking spot.
I am not saying that these incidents are the other drivers fault, but I only hit vehicles that are not in proper parking spaces.
I thought this would not be a problem now that I have a vehicle with a backup camera and it beeps when I am close to something.
What I discovered is, the beeping begins seconds before you hit the object.
When I heard the beep, I looked in the rear-view camera and hit the car all in seconds.
My son might argue that my lack of hearing might have interfered with my lack of respond time to the beeping.
All I wanted to do was a little shopping.
Oh, did I mention that it was the shop owner’s vehicle that I hit.
At least I bought something from her before I hit her car.