Come October 1 Pontotoc County’s first emergency management director, Rickey Jaggers, will officially hand over the reins to the new director, Allen Bain, who has already come on board to learn the ropes.
The 35-year-old Bain comes to Pontotoc with experience as a veteran paramedic fire fighter with the Olive Branch fire department. He is married to Laci Ward Bain and they have three children Macy, 13; Traylen, 11 and Lily who is nine. The couple attends Hebron Baptist Church and he is son of Mike and Brenda Bain.
An emergency management director has the responsibility to plan and direct disaster response or crisis management activities, provide disaster preparedness training, and prepare emergency plans and procedures for natural disasters such as tornadoes and earthquakes, wartime, or technological emergencies such as hazardous materials spills or hostage situations. He is also on hand at major fire events such as a plant burning to help keep track of personnel that is coming and going.
The job duties of this office also entails keeping informed of activities or changes that could affect the likelihood of an emergency; preparing plans to recover from major disasters; maintaining and updating all resource materials; coordinate disaster response or crisis management actives such as ordering evacuations, opening shelters and implementing special plans and programs as well as many other duties.
Bain said he wanted the job to “get back closer to home and to help my home community.” He looked thoughtful about the daunting task ahead. “A lot of preparation goes into preparing before a disaster even happens. My greatest challenge already is getting accustomed to the paper work … phone calls … and emails … especially dealing with the paper work.” He grinned.
But what makes the paper work all worth while is the opportunity to be on the ground helping his fellow man. “I’ve always been fascinated with lights and sirens since I was a little boy. When I got old enough I volunteered with the Pontotoc City Fire Department and then was a paramedic in Tupelo. Being able to make a career out of it was my childhood dream come true.”
Bain attended Itawamba Community College, specializing in paramedics and went to the fire academy and got his certification there. But even with all the educational training, Bain said there are some things that you can only learn with your boots on the ground so to speak.
“It wasn’t until I got into the fire and the emergency management services did I realize all the behind the scenes things that go on from rescue to finding shelter for those who need it.
“I am excited to have the chance to get into all that and provide that for people here.”
Jaggers chuckled. “I’ve been showing him around these last few days. Don’t worry. I left him some stuff to do.”
Bain grinned. “I’m learning a lot and I’m excited to do it and keep everything going.”
In passing on the keys to his command truck on to another, Jaggers said after 20 years on the job, it was time to give it to someone else. The Pontotoc county Supervisors hired him to the position in October of 2000 and now it is his turn to let someone else step into those boots. “I’ve always been one to see change as good. Allen is going to do a good job because he is compulsive about wanting things done and wanting them done right. That is important when it comes to all the paper work in this job.
“He has been in two of the three departments that he will be keeping up with, which is fire and EMS. He will fit good in the county. He knows it is going to be a team effort.”
In looking ahead to his time to step down from the office, Jaggers said he is looking forward to spending time seeing the scenery of the lower 48. “I’m going home to enjoy feeding my cows and my wife and I plan on doing some traveling,” he said, “but I will be on the cell if he has any questions. And speaking of my wife,” he continued, “the most important asset a man can have in this job or any emergency job is an understanding wife and family who supports you.
“I’ve had to get up from the table to go to wrecks, be away from my family on Christmas Eve looking for people and bodies in other counties after a tornado, and I do it because there is a family on the other side of that disaster that needs my help.”
Jaggers looked at Bain. “He’s got his neighbor Emergency Management Director’s, too, that will be there. Just be rest assured when you have a disaster others will be there for you. There is no way you can sit here and train for everything because everything is different. We have broad checklists, but there is still things that you have to be prepared to be flexible for.
“I’m probably going to miss not being able to respond and help people all the time. We are accustomed to giving help and not getting it.”
Bain said his greatest joy is the satisfaction in “knowing I am helping people in need sometimes in the worst moments of their lives when they don’t even know what they need. It is my job to help them get back on their feet.”