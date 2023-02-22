Mike Bain

Pontotoc cross-country and track-and-field Coach Mike Bain, who has helped lead the school to 50 state championships, has been nominated for Coach of the Year by the National Athletic High School Coaches Association. He'll attend an awards banquet in Nebraska in July. 

 Photo by Galen Holley

Coach Mike Bain has been nominated as Coach of the Year in girls cross-country by the National High School Athletic Coaches Association.

