Pontotoc cross-country and track-and-field Coach Mike Bain, who has helped lead the school to 50 state championships, has been nominated for Coach of the Year by the National Athletic High School Coaches Association. He'll attend an awards banquet in Nebraska in July.
Bain, who officially retired last year, was one of eight nominees from regions throughout the country.
The NHSACA, based in Fargo, North Dakota and started in 1965, promotes excellence in athletics through initiatives supporting recognition, education and competition. The region from which Bain was selected included coaches from Mississippi, Louisiana, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina.
Bain said he received news that he was a finalist about two weeks ago, and he will attend an awards banquet in Lincoln, Nebraska, in July.
Bain started the boys cross-country program at Pontotoc High School in 1978, and the girls program in 1982. Over his 44 year career, Bain won 37 state championships in cross-country and 13 in track and field. He was the NHSACA National Coach of the Year in boys’ cross-country in 2003, and in 2010 he was inducted into the Hall of Fame by the Mississippi Association of Coaches.
“This was completely unexpected, since I retired last year,” said Bain. “It makes you reflect on the beginning of everything, and what you’ve gone through to get to this point. It’s really about the kids, more than me. I’m fortunate to have coached kids who were willing to stick with it and to do what it took to win.”
