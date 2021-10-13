CHERRY CREEK- Nearly 1000 runners from 34 schools competed in the Pontotoc Inv. Cross Country Meet Friday at Cherry Creek Orchard. Both Warrior jr. high teams finished 2nd in 4A, along with the varsity boys. The Warrior varsity girls finished 3rd in 4A.
“This was the largest meet we have ever hosted at the orchard, and it was a very competitive meet with some of the strongest teams in the state in all classes,” said Coach Mike Bain.
For the jr. high girls, the top 7 were Sami Bond (27th, 16: 11.53), Sara Campos, Meredith Farley, Ivanna Flores, Taylor Duggar, Claire Gravat and Felicitas Lopez.
“This was the last regular season meet for the jr. high; their next meet is the Middle School State Championship on Oct. 19th," said Bain. "Some of the 8th graders will also compete in the High School Region Championship on Oct. 25th at Cherry Creek Orchard.”
The top 7 jr. high boys were Cameron Braxton (10th place, 13:28.59), Adriel Coh, Luis Moreno, Dayn Wilson, Noah Parmer, Samuel Aquilar and Roman Lee.
“It is going to be fun to watch these guys in the Middle School meet," Bain said. "They have all gotten better each week in their first season of Cross Country.”
The top 7 Varsity Girls were Haley Lowe, Ava Robbins, Ella Huey, Carla Ramirez, Samantha Vickery, Haley Barefoot and Mallie Maffett.
“Haley (21st place, 22:40.96) has consistently been our top runner since Kaylin Simmons got hurt at Saltillo," said Bain. "We are hoping Kaylin will be able to compete at Region. These girls know the times they are running will not be good enough to compete with the top teams at State, but each one is working to do what they can to get there. Our focus right now is to win the Region Meet.”
The top 7 boys were Cooper Parmer, Caiden Ivy, Kayson Newsom, Jace Clingan, Braxton Whiteside, Andrew Chrestman and Ellis Maffett.
“Cooper (2nd place, 16:07.02) is racing really well and fast," Bain said. "He was the top 4A finisher Friday. He came into this season with some goals that were pretty high, and he is getting closer with each race. Our top 7 guys have so much potential to race much better than they did Friday. They got caught up in a race that had over 200 runners, and just lost sight of each other. They are so close in talent, and hopefully that will show at Region on Oct. 25th. It will be at home at the Orchard with Ripley, North Pontotoc, South Pontotoc, Houston and New Albany. Races start at 4:00 with the girls.”
Coach Bain couldn't help but be nostalgic about the meet, he said.
“This was my last invitational meet to host at the Orchard, and the emotions would have been a lot worse if we all had not been so busy. I am so thankful to each parent and volunteer who helped Friday. And for those who have helped over all these years. So may memories, from holding meets around the jr. high campus, Long Bow Trails, Trace State Park and Cherry Creek Orchard. So may kids and parents who have meant so much. I thank God for each one of you.”