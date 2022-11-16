Carrie Ball Williamson

A Celebration honoring Carrie Ball-Williamson will be held on Sunday, November 20, 2022, from 2:00-4:00 at The Community House. Pontotoc native Carrie Ball-Williamson is a graduate of Pontotoc High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in secondary education from Mississippi University for Women and a master’s degree in education leadership from the University of Mississippi. Coach Ball-Williamson played basketball at Pontotoc High School and the team was state champions in 1975, 1976, and 1977. From 1981-1993, she taught eighth and ninth grade and was junior high and high school basketball and softball coach in the Pontotoc City Schools.

