A Celebration honoring Carrie Ball-Williamson will be held on Sunday, November 20, 2022, from 2:00-4:00 at The Community House. Pontotoc native Carrie Ball-Williamson is a graduate of Pontotoc High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in secondary education from Mississippi University for Women and a master’s degree in education leadership from the University of Mississippi. Coach Ball-Williamson played basketball at Pontotoc High School and the team was state champions in 1975, 1976, and 1977. From 1981-1993, she taught eighth and ninth grade and was junior high and high school basketball and softball coach in the Pontotoc City Schools.
She became ICC’s athletic director in 2002, after serving in various roles since 1993, including director of student activities for 10 years and both head women’s softball and basketball coach. Her honors include ICC Adviser of the Year, Trailblazer of the Year, MACJC Coach of the Year (three times), NJCAA Loyalty Award for exemplary leadership both on and off the court and inductee into both the ICC Athletic Hall of Fame in 2012 and the MACJC Sports Hall of Fame in 2014. She also served as the National Junior College Athletic Association Region XXIII assistant director for 15 years. From 1993-2006, Coach Ball-Williamson’s record included two North Division championships. Her softball teams won three North Division championships and one state title. She has made a positive impact on the lives of the student athletes during her career. Her legacy will continue not only with her name on the facility at Itawamba Community College, but all the lives she has touched in our community. Carrie Ball-Williamson is the daughter of the Late Wilbert and Gertrude Ball. She is married to Troy Williamson, Jr. Carrie is a member of East Baptist Church, Pontotoc. Mississippi. She is dedicated to her family, church family, and her hometown, Pontotoc.
