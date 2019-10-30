The ballot is set for next Tuesday's (November 5) General Election. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
The ballot contains numerous contested state races, but in Pontotoc County only three local races have two opponents.
The race for Pontotoc County Chancery Court Clerk includes Democratic incumbent Ricky Ferguson and Republican opponent Clay Foster.
No incumbent is in Pontotoc County's Constable East Side race, which includes Republican candidate Neal Davis and Democratic candidate Sonnie Rock Williams.
In the Pontotoc County Constable West Side race Independent incumbent Larry Dale, "L.D." Gillespie is opposed by Republican challenger Jeff Russell.
Unopposed candidates in Pontotoc County's other races include:
-Democratic incumbent Malcolm D. McAuley, III, for county attorney;
-Democratic incumbent Melinda Patterson Nowicki for circuit clerk;
-Democratic incumbent Kim Sullivan Bedford for county coroner;
-Democratic incumbent Leo Mask for county sheriff;
-Democratic incumbent Jimmy Caldwell for county surveyor;
-Democratic incumbent Van McWhirter for county tax assessor collector;
-Democratic incumbent Wayne Stokes for district one supervisor;
-Democratic incumbent Mike McGregor for district two supervisor;
-Democratic incumbent Brad Ward for district three supervisor;
-Democratic incumbent Ernie Wright for district four supervisor;
-Democratic incumbent Dan McKnight for district five supervisor;
-Democratic incumbent David A. Hall for Justice Court Judge East Side;
-Democratic incumbent Scottie Harrison for Justice Court Judge West Side;
The State Senate District 3 race includes Republican candidate Kathy L. Chism and Democratic candidate Tim Tucker.
The State Senate District 8 race includes Democrat Kegan Coleman and Republican Benjamin A. Suber.
The District 15 State House of Representatives race includes incumbent Republican E. Mac Huddleston and Democratic opponent Pat Montgomery.
The District 22 State House of Representatives race includes Republican candidate Thomas "Tommy" Futral and Democratic candidate Jon Lancaster.
Candidates in the Mississippi Governor's race includes Democratic candidate Jim Hood; Republican candidate Tate Reeves; Constitution candidate Bob Hickingbottom; and Independent candidate David R. Singletary.
The Lieutenant Governor's race includes Republican candidate Delbert Hoseman and Democratic challenger Jay Hughes.
Secretary of State candidates include Democratic candidate Johnny DuPree and Republican candidate Michael Watson.
Candidates on the ballot for State Attorney General include Democrat Jennifer Riley Collins and Republican Lynn Fitch.
In the State Auditor's race Republican incumbent Shad White is unopposed.
The race for Mississippi's State Treasurer includes Democrat Addie Lee Green and Republican David McRae.
Candidates on the ballot for State Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce includes Republican incumbent Andy Gipson and Democratic challenger Rickey L. Cole.
The race for State Commissioner of Insurance includes Republican incumbent Mike Chaney and Democrat Robert E. Amos.
Democratic incumbent Brandon Presley is unopposed in the race for Public Service Commissioner for the Northern District.
Candidates on the ballot for Northern District Transportation Commissioner will include Republican John Caldwell and Democrat Joe T. "Joey" Grist.
Republican incumbent John Weddle is unopposed in the race for the District 1 District Attorney's post.