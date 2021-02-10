The final ballot has been set for elections in the municipalities in Pontotoc with the primary election less than eight weeks away. Only the city of Pontotoc and the Town of Ecru will participate in primary elections.
Pontotoc County has six municipalities which include: Pontotoc, Ecru, Sherman, Toccopola, Algoma and Thaxton. Pontotoc has four wards and one alderman at large. In the other five municipalities, there are no wards, all candidates qualify in general from their township.
Primary candidates
Those qualifying in Ecru for mayor as Republicans are incumbent Jeff Smith and challenger Patty Turk. The alderman qualifying as Republicans are incumbents Dr. James Speck, Allison Shumaker, and Richie Turner as well as Gable Todd, Joey Tharp and Jeannie Thompson. Qualifying as a democrat is incumbent Gloria High.
In Pontotoc City Incumbent Bob Peeples qualified as Republican for mayor and running against him is Sara Cornwell who is also a Republican. Incumbent David White and former mayor Jeff Stafford have qualified as a Republican candidates for alderman at large; ward 1 incumbent Lena Chew has qualified as a Democrat; In ward 2 Jimma Smith, Trai Stegall and Kevin Purdon have qualified as Republicans; ward 3 incumbent D. R. Simmons and Joe DiDonna have qualified as Republicans; in Ward 4 incumbent Rayburn Mapp has qualified as a Republican and his Republican challengers are David Anderson and former alderman Rickey Hill.
Independent candidates
Only one town with independent candidates will have to hold an election in June which is the town of Sherman.
Those qualifying for Mayor are incumbent Mike Swords and Jeffery Lane. Aldermen qualifying include incumbents Randy Bolen, Keith Rogers, Wayne Bullock and Martha Swindle and challengers Ashley Pfahler, Christie McDonald and Adam Jolly.
The next three towns will not have to hold elections. All their candidates will be sworn in to office come July.
At Thaxton, the only mayoral candidate is Steve Moss. Those for aldermen are Kim Hooker Gilliam, Grant Gooch and Brandon Moody. Since there are not enough qualifying to run the town, the clerk, Sammie Jaggers, is waiting on an opinion from the attorney general to proceed.
In Algoma Harry Corder will be mayor, and aldermen will be incumbents Sue Weeks, Tommy Caldwell, Landis Fair and Noel McWhirter with new comer Billie Mize being added to the board to round out the five needed to operate the town.
In Toccopola Nicky Brewer II will be the mayor, while incumbents Bart Ratliff, Hope Herring and Kerry Hodges as well as new comers Jennifer Sims and Hailey Brewer will be taking care of town business as aldermen.
The primary election will be held on Tuesday, April 6, with any runoffs set three weeks later on April 27. The general election will be held on Tuesday, June 8.
The final ballot has been set for elections in the municipalities in Pontotoc with the primary election less than eight weeks away. Only the city of Pontotoc and the Town of Ecru will participate in primary elections.
Pontotoc County has six municipalities which include: Pontotoc, Ecru, Sherman, Toccopola, Algoma and Thaxton. Pontotoc has four wards and one alderman at large. In the other five municipalities, there are no wards, all candidates qualify in general from their township.
Primary candidates
Those qualifying in Ecru for mayor as Republicans are incumbent Jeff Smith and challenger Patty Turk. The alderman qualifying as Republicans are incumbents Dr. James Speck, Allison Shumaker, and Richie Turner as well as Gable Todd, Joey Tharp and Jeannie Thompson. Qualifying as a democrat is incumbent Gloria High.
In Pontotoc City Incumbent Bob Peeples qualified as Republican for mayor and running against him is Sara Cornwell who is also a Republican. Incumbent David White and former mayor Jeff Stafford have qualified as a Republican candidates for Alderman at Large; ward 1 incumbent Lena Chew has qualified as a Democrat; In ward 2 Jimma Smith, Trai Stegall and Kevin Purdon have qualified as Republicans; ward 3 incumbent D. R. Simmons and Joe DiDonna have qualified as Republicans; in Ward 4 incumbent Rayburn Mapp has qualified as a Republican and his Republican challengers are David Anderson and former alderman Rickey Hill.
Independent candidates
Only one town with independent candidates will have to hold an election in June which is the town of Sherman.
Those qualifying for Mayor are incumbent Mike Swords and Jeffery Lane. Aldermen qualifying include incumbents Randy Bolen, Keith Rogers, Wayne Bullock and Martha Swindle and challengers Ashley Pfahler, Christie McDonald and Adam Jolly.
The next three towns will not have to hold elections. All their candidates will be sworn in to office come July.
At Thaxton all qualify as Independents. The only mayoral candidate is Steve Moss. Those for aldermen are Kim Hooker Gilliam, Grant Gooch and Brandon Moody. Since there are not enough qualifying to run for office, the present board will appoint two to fill the two places that must be filled to operate the town come July 1.
In Algoma Harry Corder will be mayor, and aldermen will be incumbents Sue Weeks, Tommy Caldwell, Landis Fair and Noel McWhirter with new comer Billie Mize being added to the board to round out the five needed to operate the town.
In Toccopola Nicky Brewer II will be the mayor, while incumbents Bart Ratliff, Hope Herring and Kerry Hodges as well as new comers Jennifer Sims and Hailey Brewer will be taking care of town business as aldermen.
The primary election will be held on Tuesday, April 6, with any runoffs set three weeks later on April 27. The general election will be held on Tuesday, June 8.