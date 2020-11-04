Three positions on the Pontotoc Electric Power Association Board of Directors are in contention, and voters in each area have probably received their mail-in ballots.
According to Jeanna Sorto, the incoming director of finance and secretary to the board, ballots were finalized at the printer and delivered to the post office on the evening of Oct. 28. Those ballots are for PEPA co-op customers in areas Three, Seven, and Eight.
The ballots must be filled out, signed, sealed, and mailed in the enclosed prepaid, colored envelop, postmarked no later than Nov. 14. Co-op customers may not return the ballots in-person; they must be mailed. Any ballots placed in the night drop at the PEPA office will be null-and-void.
“The reason the ballots must be mailed-in is because they will be received and counted by a third party, in order to ensure objectivity,” said Sorto. “Each area has a different color return envelope.”
In Area Three, incumbent Allen Simmons faces Jackie Courson. According to Sorto, 2,283 co-op members are eligible to vote in Area Three.
In Area Seven, incumbent Jeff Washington faces Tim Quarles. Co-op voters in Area Seven number 1,497.
In Area Eight, which extends into Calhoun County, Richard Watkins chose not to seek reelection. Robert Tedford and Ken Winter will vie for that seat. Area Eight includes 1,238 co-op voters.
Each co-op member is allowed one vote. A husband and wife count as one member. If a person has multiple meters on their property, they’re still allowed only one vote.
Those with questions may contact Sorto at (662) 489-3211.
The votes will be opened and counted on Nov. 19.
Each member of the nine-member PEPA Board of Directors serves a three-year term.