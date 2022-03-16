With the March 1 qualifying deadline having passed, the ballot is set for the 2022 election of Mississippi’s four seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The Democratic and Republican primaries are scheduled for Tuesday, June 7. If needed runoffs are set for June 28. The general election will be held on November 8.
Republican’s qualifying in the 1st District race, which includes much of North Mississippi, include: incumbent Trent Kelly and challenger Mark D. Strauss. Democrats running for the 1st District post include: Hunter Avery and Dianne Black.
In the 2nd District race, which includes the Delta, most of Jackson and areas along the Mississippi River, Democratic incumbent Bennie Thompson is unopposed in the primary election. Jerry Kerner, who filed papers to challenge Thompson, was ruled ineligible by the state Democratic Party, according to the Secretary of State’s office site.
Republicans running in the 2nd District primary include: Michael Carson, Brian Flowers, Ronald Eller and Stanford Johnson.
In the 3rd District Republican primary, Republican incumbent Michael Guest is being challenged by Michael Cassidy and Thomas Griffin. The 3rd District includes Central Mississippi.
The 3rd District Democratic primary includes Rahim Talley and Shuwaski A. Young.
The incumbent facing the most opposition is 4th District Republican Steven Palazzo. He is being challenged by six Republicans and two Democrats for the 4th District seat that includes much of south Mississippi, including the populous Gulf Coast counties.
Palazzo’s Republican challengers are Brice Wiggins, Raymond N. Brooks, Mike Ezell, Clay Wagner, Kidron Peterson and Carl Boyanton.
The Democrats in the race are Johnny L. DuPree and David Sellers. Libertarian candidate Alden Patrick Johnson also is running in the 4th District.
The boundaries for the four seats are currently being challenged in federal court before a three-judge panel.
Monday, May 9, at 5:00 p.m. is the deadline to register in-person in the Pontotoc County Circuit Clerk’s office to be eligible to vote in the June 7, 2022, general election primaries.