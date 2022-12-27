South Pontotoc Boys
Those who were there said it was a lot like a movie.
The South Pontotoc boys’ pulled off some last second magic at the historic Hoosier Gym in Knightstown, Indiana, on Dec.20, stealing a win from the Pine Grove (Mississippi) Panthers, 61-58, thanks to a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Eli Holloway.
The Cougars and Lady Cougars (as well as the North Pontotoc Vikings and Lady Vikings) played in the storied gymnasium where the classic basketball movie Hoosiers was filmed in 1986.
The gym today serves as a museum and novelty destination for out of state teams, a piece of sports and cultural Americana.
Holloway had just hit a shot to bring the Cougars to within 2, at 60-58, when the Panthers attempted a court-long inbounds pass. Brayden Gazaway intercepted the pass, and kicked back to Holloway, who wheeled to about 2 o’clock on the perimeter, squared up, and knocked down the winning shot.
South Girls
The South women took a decisive win over Pine Grove, 67-43.
North Pontotoc Boys
North Pontotoc Coach Rob Browning jokingly said that it took an eight and a half hour drive for his boys to put together a complete game, but they pulled it off on Dec. 20, topping Ingomar at the Hoosier Gym in Kingstown, Indiana, 64-57. Amari Hubbard scored 23 points, with Eli Baker adding 18.
“We got off to a good start, and played good defense the entire night,” said Browning.
North Girls
The North women lost a lopsided game to the Lady Falcons. Gracie Corley was the leading scorer.
Pontotoc Girls
Also on Dec. 20, The Pontotoc Warriors and Lady Warriors traveled to New Hope with the women grabbing a non-division win, 63-39, and the men losing by just a point, 71-70.
With the win, the Lady Warriors entered Christmas break 14-1.
Pontotoc Boys
Early in the first quarter, Zane Tipler forced a turnover, and Adin Johnson kicked ahead to Tyler Shephard for an easy bucket. Tipler then drove to his right and gave a good assist to Jack Sansing for a corner 3-pointer and a 10-6 Pontotoc lead. Shepherd gathered a loose ball and went coast-to-coast for a contested layup.
In the second half, Sansing got an assist from Shephard for another 3, from 10 o’clock on the perimeter, cutting New Hope’s lead to 37-31. Tipler got sneaky and stole an inbounds pass for a layup that pulled Pontotoc closer at 43-45. Tipler’s corner 3-pointer put the Warriors out front, 47-46. Sansing nailed another 3 from 10 o’clock, then grabbed a steal and made good on a fastbreak layup. The Trojans hung on for the win. Both teams shot about 50 percent from the floor, and were around 39 percent on 3-pointers. The Warriors were far ahead in free throw percentage with 71 percent, compared to New Hope’s 54. One noticeable difference was rebounding, with New Hope pulling down 33 compared to Pontotoc’s 21. The Warriors will host Holly Springs on Jan. 3.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.