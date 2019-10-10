Halloween is the headliner during the month of October. As we near this spooky holiday people will begin choosing costumes and decorating their homes. Halloween costumes and decorations often include scary looking bats. These Halloween decorations often depict bats as blood sucking creatures.
This assertion couldn’t be further from the truth. Bats are amazing animals that benefit humans with their voracious appetite for mosquitos and other insects. Due to these positive qualities October is designated as “National Bat Appreciation Month”.
I will celebrate “National Bat Appreciation Month” by discussing their positive characteristics and by describing these flying animals of the night. The sources for this article include the Mississippi State University Extension Service publication “Bats enjoy the Night Life in Mississippi” and information from the website www.batcon.org.
Benefits
There are fifteen different bat species that call Mississippi home. Fortunately, each bat species in Mississippi avoid blood meals by feeding on insects. Bats can eat up to fifty percent of their body weight in insects each night. This can equal to 5,000 insects per night in some bat species. Bats can do a tremendous job in controlling insects that can potentially transmit diseases and cause harm to agriculture crops.
Description
Bats are built for speed, flight, and feed during the night. The wings of these light-weight animals are formed by a layer of tissue that connects their front and rear legs. Bats do not use their vision during flight since they often feed in total darkness. They use a process called echolocation to navigate and find insects. During flight bats make clicking noises and vibrations that bounce off objects. These signals return to the bats allowing them to avoid obstacles and locate their prey.
Bats thrive in several habitat types including river bottoms, around pastures, lakes, streams, and even in neighborhoods. Bats use several types of structures for shelter including hollow trees, caves, under bridges, culverts, and silos. Man-made bat houses can also be constructed to provide great roosting areas.
Bats are sometimes guilty of using inhabited buildings for shelter. Homeowners should take care to seal up small cracks and crevices that could allow bats access to attic and wall spaces especially during autumn. Bats can be attracted to these protected areas as winter nears.
During winter, bats enter a period of inactivity referred to as torpor. During this time their metabolism slows to the point that they may appear to be sick or even dead.
Bat populations have been affected by habitat loss, environmental conditions, pesticide use, and diseases. A relatively new disease called white nose syndrome is causing severe declines in some species. This fungal disease causes bats to expend valuable energy during their winter torpor period. As a result, infected bats starve before spring arrives.
When you see Halloween decorations that include bats take time to appreciate these beneficial creatures. Also consider steps you can take to improve their habitat and populations. There are valuable resources that can be found at www.batcon.com including interesting facts and even instructions on how to construct bat houses.