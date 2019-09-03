Drums pulsated their rhythmic beat while the trombones, flutes, horns, xylophones and assorted other instruments joined in to make sweet melody. Mammas, daddy’s and grandparents listened intently and cheered as their pride and joy tooted a horn, strummed a guitar or beat a drum at the annual Battle of the Bands Concert during the Pontotoc County Fair recently.
The Pontotoc County Fair Board has sponsored the Battle of the Bands for the past several years to help the band students not only hone their musical repertoire before the first football games, but to also raise money for the band programs.
A bucket was set out for each band. All total $2,557 was raised for the band programs.
The schools were awarded a first, second and third place trophy for the amount of money that was raised, with South raising the most, Pontotoc came in second place and North came in third.
All the directors spoke briefly before their short concerts giving folks a birds eye view of what the programs are up against in providing the music that is enjoyed not only on the football sidelines but at other times in the year as well.
South Pontotoc Cougars
The South Pontotoc Cougar band has grown tremendously over the past few years. Today it is 125 members strong.
“Our instruments are 50 years old,” said Vance Wigginton, who directs the award winning musical students. “If you handed us $50,000 we could spend it right now.”
Wigginton thanked everyone for coming out to hear the bands and to support the programs.
Pontotoc High Warriors
Pontotoc High Warrior’s 135 instrument strong band is led by Sarah Todd.
“You understand as band parents the time and efforts that goes into the program,” she said.
Todd thanked all the people that were there to support the students in their endeavors.
North Pontotoc Vikings
The North Pontotoc Viking band has 80 members with a strong sound.
This is band director Melisa Reeves’ second year at the helm of the music program. “We appreciate anything you can do to support us,” she said. “We are in need of instruments.”
Reeves said she and the band “appreciates you for turning out.”