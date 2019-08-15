Bands play at fair

South Pontotoc Clarinet players 

 Regina Butler Pontotoc Progress

If you are coming to the fair to hear the battle of the bands please adjust your time. The correct time for the event to begin is 6 p.m. Make sure you are in the Agri-Center at that time to hear some great music and spend your money with your favorite band.

