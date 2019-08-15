If you are coming to the fair to hear the battle of the bands please adjust your time. The correct time for the event to begin is 6 p.m. Make sure you are in the Agri-Center at that time to hear some great music and spend your money with your favorite band.
Breaking
Battle of the bands tonight at 6 p.m. at the fair
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- July Circuit Court week three docket listed
- Levee repair ongoing at Trace State Park
- 7South Coffee Shop welcomes diversity, inclusion and caffeine to downtown Pontotoc
- Lady Vikings take first ever rivalry volleyball matches
- Primary election results are online
- South knocks off Smithville
- Family night at the fair is sure to thrill you
- Pontotoc County Fair opens Saturday
- Come enjoy the best community fair in Mississippi
- Follow Pontotoc Progress for election results tonight
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.