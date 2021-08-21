Summer is winding down and school has started back. The start of a new school year can be overwhelming – shopping for school clothes, adjusting to a new routine, homework, carpools, afterschool activities, and more. All the additional school-related responsibilities can leave parents anxious and overworked. To cope with the additional demands on their time, parents often resort to multitasking. But does multitasking actually help to get more done in less time? Many experts not only say “no” but that it actually increases, not lowers anxiety. Multitasking can also hinder the relationship between parent and child by sending a subconscious message to the child that they are not a priority for the parent. Recognize that multitasking is a myth. We’ve been told that multitasking improves productivity. It is true that you can switch back and forth from one activity to another. However, at one moment in time, you can only focus on one thing. For example, you can prepare a recipe for supper and then fold laundry while it is cooking in the oven. However, you could not chop ingredients and prepare a recipe at the same time you are folding laundry and do well at either. We recognize this as a bad idea that could be disastrous! Yet, we falsely think we can watch television, read text messages on our phone, and work on the computer at the same time we are “spending time” with our child. We can’t. Our attention will have to go toward one or the other. If the attention goes toward the electronic devices, then the child will be left to assume that the electronic devices are more important than they are.
Both children and adults need a break from work. The harder you work, the harder you should play. Having fun helps you relax, feel more connected with the people around you, and lowers your stress level. A lower stress level improves creativity and sleep, making you more productive when you go back to work.
Electronic devices have become increasingly important in our lives. However, it is important that we control electronics, rather than allow them to control us. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends limiting children between the ages of two to five to one hour of screen time per day, and no screen time for children less than two years of age.
The guidelines for how much screen time is healthy for adults is not as straightforward as it is for children. Author and family relationship expert, Arlene Pellicane, offers a free screen addiction quiz on her web site to help adults evaluate screen time usage and assess for screen addiction. Pellicane also suggests a technique called “the pivot” to encourage courtesy and mindfulness of others when using electronic devices. The technique works this way – when you are using an electronic device and someone walks into the room, the human is given priority by physically pivoting away from the screen so that your full attention can be given to the human. This technique gives the subtle, but powerful message to the human that they are important to you.
Children not only want the attention of their parents, but they also need their attention to develop a healthy self-esteem. Establishing electronic-free periods of time can greatly enhance the child-parent relationship. How to do this varies with family work schedules and ages of the children. With young children in the home, consider putting phones in a drawer or box during the time between work and children’s bedtime.
Tips for Parents:
- Don’t feel guilty about postponing household or other chores to spend time with your children. The chores will always be there – your child won’t be.
- Don’t buy into the myth that multitasking helps you get more done.
Strive for a family mealtime that is electronic free, where actual conversation occurs.
- Establish screen-free times, such as during family mealtimes and other family times.
- Encourage conversation and show interest in your children by getting rid of distractions and focusing on listening.
- Take time to play.
References
American Academy of Pediatrics (2021). What Do We Really Know About Kids and Screens? Retrieved from: https://www.apa.org
Becker, M. W. (2013). Media Multitasking is Associated with Symptoms of Depression and Social Anxiety. Journal of Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking. http://doi.org/10.1089/cyber.2012.0291
Pellicane, A. (2021). Screen Kids. Retrieved from: https://arlenepellicane.com/