A resolution is a decision to do (or not do) something – a firmness of purpose. The beginning of a new year can signal a fresh start and is the most popular time of year for people to make resolutions. Resolutions often relate to physical appearance such as losing weight or becoming more fit. But resolutions can be about anything that is important such as financial goals or spending more time with family. So why then does the enthusiasm for resolutions felt at the beginning of the year typically fade away by spring? Maybe it is because the expectations associated with these resolutions were unrealistic, too vague, or did not include a plan for achieving them. Change is always hard, especially if the change is drastic.
Instead of making “New Year’s Resolutions”, think about setting “New Year’s Goals”. Goals that are realistic are more apt to be achieved. A review of management and leadership literature will produce numerous goal management techniques both for individuals and for organizations. One of the most common goal management methods is to create SMART Goals. The SMART Goal method provides a simple to understand framework that can be used with a simple goal or with a complex project with multiple sub-goals. The term SMART is an acronym, an abbreviation formed from the initial letters of words and pronounced as a word. Here are the components of a SMART Goal:
S: Specific. Goals that are too vague, are unlikely to be met. For example, a goal of wanting to eat healthier, is too broad. A goal to eat five servings of fruits and vegetables daily or to walk thirty minutes per day, is specific.
M: Measurable. Establish what evidence will be used to show the progress toward meeting the goal. How will you determine if the goal has been met? For example, a goal to overcome social media addiction in order to find time to develop a new business could include a daily log of time spent on social media.
A: Attainable/Achievable. Make sure the goal can reasonably be accomplished within the timeframe you have established. Setting a goal to run a marathon by next week would not be realistic for someone who has just started to train. A goal set in January to break ground and plant a new vegetable garden by summer would be a reasonable goal.
R: Relevant. Goals should align with your values and overall objectives. Make sure your goals are important for you to accomplish or the motivation to achieve them will be quickly lost. If improving public speaking skills is critical to a job promotion, then a goal to make time to rehearse before each presentation would be relevant to your career goals.
T: Timely. Set a date for completing the goal. For example, a goal could be set to be debt-free by December 1, 2021.
Goals, along with knowledge and specific action steps, are more likely to be achieved than goals without a plan. If you don’t reach the benchmarks needed to meet your goal in the time you have set, don’t give up; revise the timeline and continue to strive to reach the goal. Whatever your resolution or goals are, check to see if there is an Extension video or publication to provide information to help you reach your specific goals this year.