When was the last time you read the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution or the Bill of Rights?
I was appalled last week to learn that the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) has added warning labels to the documents that are the cornerstones of America’s foundation and history.
Visitors to the National Archives and Records Administration website looking for the U.S. founding documents are now greeted with labels warning of ‘harmful language’. It isn’t clear when the tags were added.
“Harmful Language Alert” labels can be found on pages displaying the scanned versions of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, as well as the first 10 amendments, known as the Bill of Rights.
The link on the label leads to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) statement on “potentially harmful content,” defined as reflecting “racist, sexist, ableist, misogynistic/misogynoir, and xenophobic opinions and attitudes” or being “discriminatory towards or exclude diverse views on sexuality, gender, religion, and more,” among other criteria.
The archivists are told to inform the users about the presence and origin of such “harmful content,” update descriptions with “more respectful terms” and make “an institutional commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility.”
As I looked further into this attack of our history last week I saw where Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) was among more than two dozen members of Congress who sent a letter to the Biden Administration’s National Archives Record Administration (NARA) calling on them to remove the “harmful content” warning they’ve placed on their cataloged website,
“The role of the National Archives should be to preserve our shared histories and educate future generations, not to deny, change, or demonize our past,” wrote the lawmakers. “Unfortunately, by employing a harmful content label, the National Archives Record Administration has abandoned these responsibilities, adhering instead to a Leftist perspective that judges our past, discourages honest conversations about our history, and obscures the truth: that these documents were written to protect individual liberties and fundamental rights, and that the nation they established grew into the world’s greatest republic.”
Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., sent a letter to National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) archivist David Ferriero outlining his concern about the "blanket application" of a "Harmful Language Alert" on the nation's pillar documents.
"Most disturbing is use of the alert for our nation’s founding documents, including the Constitution, Declaration of Independence and the Bill of Rights," Lankford wrote. It should be removed immediately."
NARA told Fox News in an email statement last Thursday that the "Harmful Content Warning” is a general warning and is not connected to the U.S. Constitution or to any specific records" and "automatically appears at the top of every page" of the National Archives' online catalog.
"Our records span the history of the United States, and it is our charge to preserve and make these historical records available to the public," NARA officials said. "Some of the materials presented in the Catalog show or describe violent or graphic events, or use outdated, biased, offensive, or violent language."
I searched the NARA website and found the “Harmful Language Alert: see NARA’s statement on potintially harmful language.” It appears when you click the “view in National Archives Catalog” option.
On the screen I saw pictures of the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and Bill of Rights. The message above the three documents read: “These three documents, known collectively as the Charters of Freedom, have secured the rights of the American people for more than two and quarter centuries and are considered instrumental to the founding and philosophy of the United States.”
What fools would desecrate such documents with a “harmful content warning?”
Such fools would include:
-those who champion tyranny and oppression;
-those who hate freedom,;
-those who despise those who have fought and died to give birth to these United States and preserve America’s freedoms;
-those who hate America;
-those who feast on every opportunity to run our country down;
-those who loot and burn their neighborhood businesses;
-those who champion defunding the police;
-those who mandate vaccinations while letting hundreds of thousands of unvaccinated illegal aliens invade our country daily;
-those who won’t stand and honor our flag or honor those service members who die to preserve this country’s freedoms;
-those who seek to re-write history and breed hatred and violence with claims of systemic racism;
-and those who have forsaken Dr. Martin Luther King’s vision where one day people will be judged by the content of their character and not the color of their skin.
The Declaration of Independence proclaims "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
The men who wrote and signed the Declaration weren’t perfect. God’s Bible makes it plain that all have sinned.
But those truths are still self-evident today. Those ideals are still worth striving for.
If America is so bad why do millions flock here for sanctuary and hope of having freedom and a better life?
During the 2016 presidential election scores of movie stars said they would move if Trump was elected.
When Trump was elected why didn’t they move to China, or South Korea or Russia or Mexico or Columbia? When they’re not vacationing in Italy, they’re still here, bad mouthing America.
When was the last time you read the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, or the Bill of Rights? Have you ever read them?
But let me warn you! They are still the charters of freedom!
Closing your eyes or sitting back and saying “everything’s gone crazy” is not going to solve our problems.
People who hate America are systematically tearing it apart.
What are you going to do about it?