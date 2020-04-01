When I heard about the Bear Hunt for children, I tried to find out what the Bear Hunt was about.
The hunts are inspired by Michael Rosen’s 1989 children’s book "We’re Going on a Bear Hunt," which opens with the lines, "We’re going on a bear hunt/We’re going to catch a big one/What a beautiful day!/We’re not scared."
I didn’t want to be left out, so I went in search of my 58 year old teddy bear to display in my window.
My teddy bear is very special to me. I got this bear for Christmas when I was six years old.
My dad had a horrible accident in October of that year and his injuries were disabling for quite a while.
We lived on Shady Grove Road, just around the curve from the church. Each Sunday, our Sunday school teacher would ask each of us what we wanted for Christmas.
The only thing I told anyone I wanted was a teddy bear.
I think it was on Christmas Eve, I remember several cars drove in our drive way with people from church, they brought in food and gifts for us and there was my teddy bear.
He is a big brown teddy bear and yes, he is a male.
My brother, Scotty, was one year old at the time and was about the same size as my teddy bear. I would dress my teddy bear in Scotty’s clothes. Every bear needed cute clothes.
I don’t remember a lot of the gifts I got for Christmas and I certainly haven’t kept any of them, but I kept that teddy bear.
He has been with me as I grew up, as a teenager, that teddy bear was better than a therapist. Oh, if that teddy bear could talk …
I realize the Bear Hunt is for the children, but this is one adult that am thankful, that the bear hunt caused me to bring my teddy bear down out of the closet to let others enjoy him as I have for the past 58 years.
Happy Hunting.