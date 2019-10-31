The Mississippi State University Extension Service strives to improve the profitability and efficiency of agriculture producers. The North Mississippi Beef Expo held at the North Mississippi Research and Extension Center in Verona on October 24 served to accomplish this mission.
The North Mississippi Beef Expo provided cattle producers with a group of excellent speakers that provided valuable information that will help improve their operations in the future. The leading sponsors of the program included the Mississippi State University Extension Service, Farm Bureau of Mississippi, the Mississippi Cattlemen’s Association, Wade Inc., and Mississippi Land Bank. The presenters and the topics discussed at the North Mississippi Beef Expo are listed below.
Cool Season Forage Options in North Mississippi – Dr. Brett Rushing
Dr. Rushing discussed practices that can reduce costs associated with hay production and the feeding of livestock. Dr. Rushing focused on implementation of cool season forages to extend the grazing season and to improve the efficiency of grazing systems.
Data from the MSU Prairie Research Unit – Dr. Jane Parish
Dr. Parish discussed research based on production practices that have been completed on the MSU Prairie Research Unit near West Point. The production practices discussed can be implemented to improve cattle operations throughout Mississippi.
Animal Disease Traceability Mandate – Dr. Nancy Jackson
Dr. Jackson discussed the Animal Disease Traceability Mandate program that is intended to trace and combat infectious livestock diseases. Beginning January 1, 2023 electronic identification tags will be required when cattle are sold to reduce errors and to quickly trace diseases. Farm premise identification numbers will also be required to improve the response to control diseases.
Nutrition and Hay Quality – “Put Your Money Where Her Mouth Is” – Dr. Matt Hersom
Dr. Hersom discussed the factors that influence profitability in beef enterprises and the role that nutrition plays on animal reproduction, growth, development, and health.
CWD and How it Effects Cattle Producers – Dr. Bronson Strickland
Dr. Strickland discussed the cause, transmission, management, and future implications of Chronic Wasting Disease in white tailed deer. Dr. Strickland urged participants to have harvested deer tested for CWD, to not eat the meat of CWD positive animals, discontinue supplemental feeding, and to support the Mississippi Department Wildlife Fisheries and Parks.
Mississippi Cattlemen’s Association (MCA) Update – Mr. Andy Berry described the efforts of the MCA to represent Mississippi cattle producers. Mr. Berry informed participants about hot topics including vegetable-based imitation beef products and cell cultured products such as the “impossible burger”. The Meat Labeling law sponsored by the MS Cattlemen’s Association will regulate how these products are labeled. Mr. Berry also discussed other topics including transportation hours of service regulations, the Waters of the U.S. rule, and the Endangered Species Act.
Animal Welfare and Handling – Mr. Kevin Thompson
Mr. Thompson discussed cattle movement and handling procedures that can reduce animal stress. Low stress handling improves safety of the animals and the handlers. Mr. Thompson stated that improper handling of cattle has an additive negative effect that causes future issues. He focused on the concept of pressure patterns to improve efficiency and reduce stress during the movement of livestock.
