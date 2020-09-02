Beginning September 8th, the Pontotoc County School District, including North and South Pontotoc, will dismiss students each day at 2:20 p.m., according to Superintendent Dr. Brock Puckett.
Puckett said teachers and staff will still work until 3:30. School will begin each day at the normal starting time.
This adjustment will allow more time for teachers to interact with their virtual students, as well as plan and prepare assignments for uploading into Canvas,” Puckett said. "In addition, this will also provide us with the opportunity to spend more time sanitizing each classroom and building."
To achieve this earlier dismissal time in middle and high school, each class period will be shortened by a few minutes, Puckett said.
Sports and after-school activities will still occur; if a practice begins now at 3:30, beginning September 8th, it will start at 2:30. Buses will leave as soon as they are loaded after the 2:20 dismissal bell.
"Thanks so much for your patience and understanding as we strive to provide all of our students with the best education possible during these unique and challenging times,” he posted.