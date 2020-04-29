Behold Washington Furniture hopes to resume shipping in early May, as well as to implement a phased return to manufacturing , according to the company’s CEO.
If things go as planned, trucks will carry furniture out of the warehouses in Pontotoc and Smithville on May 1, and a percentage of manufacturing employees will resume their stations on May 5, said Lyle Harris.
“We’ve been working this whole time to keep the facilities in a position to get up and running quickly, but first and foremost we have a responsibility to ensure the health of our employees,” said Harris, adding that management had taken turns handling office work and participated in daily conference calls during the hiatus.
Behold Washington employs 424 between the Pontotoc and Smithville plants. They last worked on Mar. 20, shortly after Governor Tate Reeves issued a shelter-in-place order, on Mar. 17, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Company officials have listened carefully to customers and kept a close eye on sales, and recent feedback convinced them that things are improving, and that a gradual return to full capacity is most prudent, according to Harris.
“We’re eager to return to doing what we do best, but it would be an injustice to our employees if we brought everyone back immediately, without sufficient retail demand for our products, then had to lay people off,” said Harris. It was comforting to know that the federal government had taken care of employees during the hiatus, Harris added, and the company didn’t want to jeopardize their financial wellbeing in a recovering market.
According to Harris, running the plants means that personnel from every department will work, but the phased approach means only a percentage of each department will resume immediately. As the market recovers and demand rises, more employees will return. Management personnel are still determining what percentage will return and when.
“We’re committed to rebuilding business quickly, but our employees’ health and overall wellbeing is paramount, so we’ll being with a scaled workforce,” said Harris.
When work resumes, all personnel will follow the government’s guidelines on maintaining a healthy work environment amid the pandemic, Harris said.
The hiatus has been frustrating, Harris said, but an exemplary workforce and continual customer support saw the company through.
“We want our employees to know that we’re as eager to put them back to work as they are to come back, and we appreciate and value them tremendously,” said Harris. “We stand behind them, and we’re working to bring everyone back as quickly and safely as possible.”