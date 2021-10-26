PONTOTOC • A 20-year-old Belden man has recently pled guilty in circuit court proceedings in three counties to multiple charges, including second degree murder, attempted murder, two counts of armed robbery and aggravated assault and will spend at least 35 years in prison day for day for his crimes.
According to a sentencing order filed Friday, Oct. 22, in Lee County Circuit Court, 20-year-old Jacoby Samaji O’Neal pled guilty to a second degree murder charge in the shooting death of 17-year-old Tupelo High School senior Tiara Dancer.
O’Neal was sentenced to 40 years in prison, five suspended, and the 35 years is to be served day for day, according to the sentencing order.
Tiara Dancer was shot and killed on Jan. 28, 2020, when O’Neal opened fire with a pistol that night following a fight on Meadow Drive in the Haven Acres neighborhood.
O’Neal was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs, fees and $500 in restitution fees to the attorney’s office, Tupelo Police Dept. and MS Crime Victims Compensation Fund.
In Pontotoc County Circuit Court on Monday, Oct. 25, O’Neal pled guilty to attempted murder and armed robbery charges in connection with the December 18, 2019, armed robbery and shooting of a store clerk at East Side Quick Stop on East Oxford Street in Pontotoc.
Store employee Omar Fadhel was shot once in head and once in the leg during the attempted murder and armed robbery attack.
On the attempted murder plea, O’Neal was sentenced to 35 years in prison to run concurrently with the Lee County sentence and another Pontotoc County cause. On the armed robbery plea, O’Neal was sentenced to 35 years in prison, also to run concurrently. O’Neal was also ordered to pay restitution of $40,868.00, plus a $1,000 fine and court costs.
Also on Monday in Pontotoc Circuit Court, O’Neal pled guilty to armed robbery in connection with “feloniously taking $1,000 from Devin Deontae Stockard during a Sept. 7, 2018 armed robbery" in eastern Pontotoc County.
On that September 2018 armed robbery charge O’Neal was sentenced to 40 years, all suspended, which will run consecutively with the other sentences.
On Monday in Monroe County Circuit Court, O’Neal pled guilty to an aggravated assault charge and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, all suspended, which runs concurrently with the Pontotoc County causes and Lee County cause. He was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $500 in fees.
O’Neal was also ordered to “testify truthfully against co-defendants" in five other Pontotoc County causes stemming from the convenience store shooting and robbery.