Who is the best in Pontotoc? The votes have been counted and we are rolling out the magazine you have been anticipating! All of the best businesses, people, and services are listed in the full color slick paged book that will keep you turning to see who is next.
But to get you started, here is a little tidbit we can announce right off the bat. The best Man and Woman of the Year are Don and Ellen Russell. The best business of the year is Pale Horse Tattoos.
Both Don and Ellen are no strangers to people who have bought gasoline, attended a festival or gone to the Christmas parade. For years as a team they have helped organize events that have made Pontotoc the envy of all the communities in our surrounding counties.
“The men of the last generation said there are a few basic things a community needs: recreation, churches, entertainment, a golf course and employment. If you have these things you will have a successful community.
“Pontotoc was established with a heritage of worship, we’ve built a golf course, and former Mayor Howard Stafford helped us with getting recreation when he dug the lake,” Don said; “But since then a host of other activities have been established in the community,” said Don. “Ellen and I have put together giant spiders out of hay bales and elbow pipes, scarecrows and just about anything else that she thought the community would enjoy.” He chuckled. “One day I went to the parts house and told them ‘I came here to get stuff to do stuff with.’”
Ellen’s deep roots in the community goes back to both the Henry’s and the Griffins. “We are the fifth generation here. My great-granddad Newt Griffin saw Main Street paved in 1924. He also helped build the West Heights Baptist Church. My granddad, M.K. Griffin started the Oil Company on Reynolds Street. They established down there because that was near the railroad.” Ellen believes these connections are important, “We learn from history and knowing where you come from helps you know where you are going to.”
These two have spent years planning the Christmas Parade for the city of Pontotoc and this year they get to lead the parade as Grand Marshalls on Monday, December 5. Read more of their stories in the magazine.
Business owners Chad and Savannah Galabiz were surprised to learn their Pale Horse Tattoos had garnered best business.
Chad’s love of tattooing was rooted in his love to draw. “I was the kid at school that drew on my notebook,” Chad said. “When I was 18, I left work and got my first tattoo and I still love them.”
Chad said while tattoos are works of art, “Each tattoo has a completely different canvas for us to work on. Everybody’s skin is different. The skin of an 18-year-old is different than the skin of a 50-year-old.”
Savannah said that being a woman in the tattoo industry is a challenge. “Sometimes it is difficult to get people to take you seriously.”
Ironically enough, though, today 65 to 70 percent of their clients are women. “It is an addiction, once you get that first tattoo you keep coming back.”
Read more about this couple in the magazine. And find out who else was named by you as the reader as the best in their field.
