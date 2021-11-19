Families have a new attraction to enjoy at the playground at Howard Stafford Park in Pontotoc.
United Way of Northeast Mississippi’s Groundswell affinity group, comprised of donors under the age of 40, installed a Born Learning Trail at the playground on November 3. The project was made possible by a grant from Toyota Mississippi. Students from the Pontotoc High School Beta Club also participated in the installation.
“Toyota generously provided the funding for United Way and Groundswell to install a Born Learning Trail in each county United Way of Northeast Mississippi serves,” said Stewart McMillan, chair of the Groundswell committee for United Way. “This trail in Pontotoc is the second one completed, and we will eventually have eight total.”
Born Learning Trails consist of a series of signs and accompanying activities installed on a walkway or trail in a public area. Targeting families with children under the age of six, each sign offers learning opportunities related to literacy, numeracy, observation and communication skills.
“Early childhood education is a priority for our Groundswell members, many of whom have children in that age range,” added McMillan. “Installing the Born Learning Trails gives our younger donors a chance to get hands on and create something that will last for many years. They can look at it and say, ‘I did that!’ It really motivates people to get involved.”
Representatives from United Way also set up at the park on Saturday, November 6 with snacks and giveaways and helped educate park-goers about the purpose of the new trail. Children of all ages and even parents had fun playing hopscotch, drawing with sidewalk chalk and finding shapes and natural objects around the trail.
United Way hopes that the Born Learning Trails are seen as an added value to the community. “Our goal is to encourage families to play and learn together as much as possible because we know how much brain development happens in the first years of a child’s life,” said McMillan. “Every learning opportunity is a chance for a child to have a brighter future.”
Families are encouraged to visit the playground at Howard Stafford Park and enjoy the activities with their children, but learning can continue after they leave the playground. Scanning a QR code on each of the Born Learning signs opens a page of additional resources for early childhood education and development, provided by United Way, to help parents and caregivers find brain-building moments through everyday interactions with their young children.