Those of us who enjoy laughter were deeply saddened by the recent death of comedic actress Betty White.
White died on December 31, 2021, just 17 days short of her 100th birthday.
Recognized as an icon in the entertainment business, White’s hugely successful career in radio, TV and films spanned more than 75 years. She deserved her recognition as “America’s Sweetheart” and the “First Lady of Television.”
In 1995 White was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame and honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She won eight Emmy Awards.
Betty White had class, gumption, grit and a love for humans and animals. Obviously I never met her personally but to fans around the world she was genuine.
Comedy is more than great dialogue. She had great comedic timing. Her talent and love for comedy lifted her fellow actors to another level.
She enjoyed laughing with others, at others and at herself.
She met the love of her life, game show host Allen Ludden in 1961. They married two years later.
Ludden died in 1981. White never remarried.
She was born an only child in the Chicago suburb of Oak Park Illinois. White credited her mom, Tess, a homemaker, for her “can-do attitude.”
“I got it from my mom and that never changed,” White said. I always find the positive.”
Thanks to award winning performances in classics like “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” The Golden Girls” and “Hot in Cleveland,” White remained in the spotlight until the day she died.
I loved her performances as Rose Nylund in the “Golden Girls.” She and her co-stars Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty were fabulous.
White often shared her outlook and philosophy of life and here are some of her most memorable quotes:
“If one has no sense of humor, one is in trouble.”
“There’s no formula. Keep busy with your work and your life. You can’t become a professional mourner. It doesn’t help you or others. Replay the good times. Be grateful for the years you had.”
“Get at least eight hours of beauty sleep, nine if you’re ugly.”
“People say, ‘But Betty, Facebook is a great way to connect with old friends.’ Well, at my age, if I want to connect with old friends I need a Ouija board!”
“Friendship takes time and energy if it’s going to work. You can luck into something great, but it doesn’t last if you don’t give it proper appreciation.”
“It is important that you not believe your own publicity. Be grateful for whatever praise you receive, but take it with a grain of salt.”
“You can always tell somebody by the way they put their hands on an animal.”
“I’ve always liked older men. They’re just more attractive to me. Of course, at my age, there aren’t that many left!”
“I’m a health nut. My favorite food is hot dogs with French fries. And my exercise: I have a two-story house and a very bad memory, so I’m up and down those stairs.”
“Everybody needs a passion. That’s what keeps life interesting. If you live without passion, you can go through life without leaving any footprints.”
“Laughter keeps everyone feeling wonderful.”
“My mother always used to say, ‘The older you get, the better you get. Unless you’re a banana.’”
“Animals don’t lie. Animals don’t criticize. If animals have moody days, they handle them better than humans do.”
"I have no idea what color [my hair] really is, and I never intend to find out."
"I always wanted to be a zookeeper when I was growing up, and I’ve wound up a zookeeper! I’ve been working with the Los Angeles Zoo for 45 years! I’m the luckiest old broad on two feet because my life is divided absolutely in half — half animals and half show business. You can’t ask for better than two things you love the most.”
"I go out to the kitchen to feed the dog, but that’s about as much cooking as I do."
"For me, humor is about rhythm. It’s like an ear for music. It’s hard to explain.”
Thanks for making me laugh Betty darlin’. No explanation is needed.