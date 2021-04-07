SPRINGVILLE- The South Pontotoc Cougars (12-5) fell behind early and could never find any momentum in a 10-3 Division 2-4A loss to Mooreville on Thursday.
The Troopers started off fast, as Jud Files sent a ball out of the park in the game’s first at-bat. J.W. Armistead later reached on a fielder’s choice ground ball, and Luke Carpenter singled to centerfield. Mason McMillin smacked an RBI double for the opening run of the night, and Mason Gillentine followed with a single that plated Carpenter. Ben O’Neal lifted a fly ball to right, allowing McMillian to tag and score for a 4-0 lead.
Chase Long singled to start the bottom of the second inning for the Cougars, and Jackson Rodgers reached on an error to give South a chance to get something going. However, Armistead, the Mooreville starter, retired the next three with a strikeout, a force out on a ground ball and a pop out to keep the Cougars scoreless.
Carpenter led off the Mooreville third with a single. He was able to advance on a passed ball and groundout before Gillentine brought him home with a sacrifice fly. South managed a one-out single from Hunter Bagwell in the bottom half of the inning, but nothing more.
Bagwell had started the contest on the mound and settled in, striking out the side in the top of the fourth. He also struck out the first two batters in the fifth before back-to-back singles from Carpenter and McMillin. Bagwell should have gotten out of the inning, as McMillin was caught in a rundown between first and second base, but a throwing error allowed another run to score. McMillian was later out the base paths in another rundown between third and home, and Mooreville led 6-0.
South had a great opportunity to get back in it in the bottom of the frame. After Henley McNatt drew a lead off walk, Ashton Goggins reached on a fielder’s choice, Hayes Gregory singled and Eli Allen walked to load the bases, but a double play by Mooreville shortstop Jacob Scott ended the threat. The game subsequently got out of hand in the top of the sixth for South with self-inflicted wounds. The Troopers added four additional runs without recording a hit. The Cougars walked three and hit two batters with pitches, including one of each with the bases loaded. Mooreville also scored twice on passed balls.
The Cougars finally got on the board in the bottom of the sixth. Chris Fleming singled and Channing Lackey walked before Chase Long delivered an RBI single. Jackson Rodgers drove in Lackey with a sacrifice fly, and Gregory plated courtesy runner Trace Ash with a single. They were held scoreless in the seventh.
Long and Gregory each had multi-hit games for South.
Mooreville had taken the opening game of the series 6-1 last Monday. Files tossed a complete game 5-hitter for the Troopers, striking out 14.